INDECENT's Christopher Akerlind Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play for Indecent. His other Broadway credits include End of the Rainbow, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, 110 In The Shade (Tony nom.), Shining City, Well, Awake and Sing! (Tony nom.), Rabbit Hole, The Light In The Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics awards), Reckless, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Seven Guitars (Tony nom.), among others. Recent: King Lear (Public Theater), Kdo! (Foret Nationale, Brussels), Kafeneion (Athens Festival), Garden Of Earthly Delights (Minetta Lane); Orpheus X (TFANA), Kaos (NYTW). Awards: Obie/Sustained Excellence, among others.

INDECENT is the new play from Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance. Called "superbly realized and remarkably powerful" by the New York Times and hailed as one of the best plays of the year by critics, Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Created by Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman and set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, this play with music is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.

