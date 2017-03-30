Hugh Jackman Reveals First Tidbits on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN at CinemaCon

During his appearance at today's CinemaCon, Hugh Jackman debuted footage from his highly anticipated musical film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. Speaking to an audience of theater owners, the Tony winner explained, "This movie is about taking risks...and that is what is going to propel this business."

He went on to describe the film as, "a fantastical rags to riches tale" and a celebration of "creativity and what is unique about each and every one of us." According to Variety, the sneak peek included glimpses of "singing bearded ladies, Zendaya on a trapeze, Michelle Williams dancing on rooftops, and Zac Efron hoofing it on the counter of a bar."

Starring Hugh Jackman, the P.T. Barnum biopic is led by Michael Gracey in his directorial debut. The movie features a screenplay by SEX & THE CITY scribe Jenny Bicks and BIG HERO 6's Jordan Roberts, with a subsequent draft written by DREAMGIRLS's Bill Condon and the final draft by THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU's Jonathan Tropper. Tony-nominated songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND) have written the score, with musical contributions by Brian Lapin, Bonnie McKee and Jake Shears.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles