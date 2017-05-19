Here We Go Again: MAMMA MIA! Sequel Gets Release Date

Get ready to sing and dance, laugh and love all over again.

Universal has announced that it is officially moving forward on a sequel to the film version of the Broadway mega-hit Mamma Mia! The film, titled, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is expected to hit theaters everywhere, July 20, 2018.

The first Mamma Mia! movie is the highest-grossing movie musical of all time, with more than $600 million in grosses worldwide and still growing. The soundtrack of the movie has been certified platinum in over 20 countries.

Littlestar's Judy Craymer and Playtone's Gary Goetzman will produce with Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) writing and directing. The film's original cast is expected to return with some new additions joining them

There is no official word on a story line for the sequel, though sources point to a potential prequel concept with focus on characters played by Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan set before the action of the original musical.

The sequel is set to feature Abba hits not featured in the original musical, "along with some reprised favorites," Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

