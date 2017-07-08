Hammerstein Grandson Raises Funds to Build Hammerstein Museum

According to Philly.com, Will Hammerstein, grandson of musical theatre legend Oscar Hammerstein II, has every intention of preserving his grandfather's legacy. In 1941, the lyricist purchased Highland Farm, a sweeping property outside of Philadelphia. Now his grandson seeks to purchase the house and accompanying barn and renovate them into a Hammerstein museum.

The property is currently under the ownership of Christine Cole, a local professor of psychology. The barn is not in use, but the house is currently her residence as well as a bed and breakfast with Hammerstein themed rooms. Will Hammerstein's goal is to rebuild the barn as the museum.

Of the project Hammerstein says "I know this barn needs to sing for its supper or fall down. It needs to be an Oscar Hammerstein museum. We need to restore the house and barn, and tell my grandfather's story."

The current method of fundraising is screening JoAnn Young's Oscar Hammerstein II documentary titled "Out of My Dreams." Will Hammerstein has raised over $200,000 to put towards his project, and he says he's ready to keep up the fight. "This is the same patch of dirt where Oscar Hammerstein paced, dreaming up his lyrics. That's hardcore."

To read more about the project, visit Philly.com here.

Photo: Will Hammerstein; photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

