HEDWIG's John Cameron Mitchell Writing Musical Television Series

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his new film HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES, based on a short story by Neil Gaiman, HEDWIG scribe and star John Cameron Mitchell revealed that he is currently working on a musical television series titled HOMUNCULUS.

"Right now I'm writing a musical television series, which is much more autobiographical," he reveals. "I'd star and maybe co-direct. I'm also writing the songs. I can't say too much yet, but it's called Homunculus."

Explaining the project's unusual title Mitchell shares, "I always liked it as an insult. It's something Glenda Jackson would use, isn't it? "You Homunculus!" But it's been consuming me for the past year, and I'm thrilled. It's like I haven't been this excited before because it's coming right out of my bowels."

Read the article in full HERE

Check out a first look at Mitchell's new film HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES here

John Cameron Mitchell is an actor, writer and director, best known for originating the title role in the musical HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, and reprising it in the 2001 film adaptation. His other films which include Shortbus and Rabbit Hole. He most recently appeared on Broadway in the title role of the 2014 revival of 'HEDWIG'. His other Broadway credits include THE SECRET GARDEN, SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION and BIG RIVER.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles