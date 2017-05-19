First Look - Alex Sharp & More Star in John Cameron Mitchell's HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES

May. 19, 2017  

First Look - Alex Sharp & More Star in John Cameron Mitchell's HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIESJohn Cameron Mitchell, Neil Gaiman and actress Elle Fanning have all turned to social media to share sneak peeks at Mitchell's new film HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES. Mitchell and Philippa Goslett co-wrote the screenplay based on an award-winning short story by Neil Gaiman. Nicole Kidman and Alex Sharp, who won the Tony award for CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, also star. Howard Gertler and Academy Award winners Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (Macbeth) produce with Gaiman serving as executive producer.

The story follows "a shy teenage punk rocker Enn in 1970s suburban London, and his two closest friends. One night they all sneak into a party where they meet a group of intensely attractive, otherworldly girls; at first they think they're from a cult, but eventually come to realize the girls are literally from another world-outer space. The leaders of this alien COLONY have a nefarious plan in mind, but that doesn't stop Enn from falling madly in love with Zan, one of the colony's key members. Their burgeoning romance sets in motion a series of increasingly sensational events that will lead to the ultimate showdown of punks versus aliens, and test the bonds of friendship, family, and true love."

Check out the teasers below:

Holy punking fuck! Take a leak at your first peek of HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES

A post shared by John Cameron Mitchell (@johncameronmitchell) on May 18, 2017 at 7:02am PDT





