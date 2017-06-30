HAMILTON's Okieriete Onaodowan Will Make His GREAT COMET Debut on July 11

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, best known for originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, will officially join the cast of the new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as "Pierre" beginning July 11th, 2017.

Oak was originally supposed to join the cast on July 3rd, but BroadwayWorld just got confirmation that he will be making his debut a week later than planned. Josh Groban, who made his Broadway debut as 'Pierre,' will still perform in the show through July 2nd, and the show's creator, Dave Malloy, will go on as "Pierre" for the week in between.

Dave Malloy made his Broadway performing debut in the show this spring, stepping into the role of 'Pierre' for 10 performances across May and June 2017. Malloy originated the role of 'Pierre' in the show's initial off-Broadway runs at Ars Nova and Kazino.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

Onaodowan's Broadway credits include Hamilton, Rocky, and Cyrano de Bergerac. Off-Broadway work includes Hamilton (The Public), Luce (LCT3), Neighbors (The Public), and Young Jean Lee's The Shipment. He was in the first national tour of American Idiot and has performed regionally in The Brothers Size, The Royale (Old Globe), Ruined (Berkeley Rep, Huntington Theater, La Jolla Playhouse). Film and TV work includes "Girls," Unt. Spike-Lee, "Law and Order: SVU," "The Get Down," "Ballers," "Blue Bloods," The Super, and Thanks for Sharing.

Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow with romance and passion.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles