FUN HOME's Emily Skeggs to Lead Industry Reading of New Musical REMISSION

Remission, a new musical about vulnerability and hope, announces presentations open to industry professionals on March 31st. The presentations will be directed by Portia Krieger, with books/music/lyrics by Rebekah M. Allen, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Davy, a troubled 21-year-old art major, finds her life derailed by an acute leukemia diagnosis that she refuses to tell anyone about or treat. As she begins to face the consequence of this choice, she is forced to explore strained relationships with her unstable roommate, a blooming love connection, and a dedicated young doctor who's desperate to save her life. The more Davy discovers, the more she wonders if she's making the right decision to leave it all behind. Remission takes a fresh and earnest look at two young women struggling to ask each other for help within a folk-rock soundscape by one New York's most exciting new musical voices.

The cast features Emily Skeggs (Fun Home, Tony Award Nomination, When We Rise ABC) as Davy, Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton, Beautiful, Sister Act: The Musical) as April, Damon Daunno (Hadestown, Brief Encounter) as Nick, Allison Case (The Young Pope - HBO, Matilda) as Aynsley, Trent Saunders (Aladdin) as Clay, and Jon Eric Parker (The Book of Mormon, Memphis, All Shook Up) as Dad/Ensemble.

REBEKAH M. ALLEN (Playwright) is a writer, composer, and lyricist living in New York City. Her work has been featured at the New York Musical Festival, Musical Theatre Factory, York Theatre, Songwriters' Salon, Second City Chicago, and Feinstein's/54 Below. Rebekah conceived and wrote book, music, and lyrics for WE ARE THE TIGERS, A NEW MUSICAL (Hudson Backstage Theatre, L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation winner for Best Lyrics/Composition, nominee for Best Production and Music Direction), REMISSION (NYMF Developmental Reading Series), THE RAGE: CARRIE 2, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY (Feinstein's/54 Below), and MY GAY KILLER HUSBAND: A LIFETIME ORIGINAL MUSICAL (Boo Festival Award Winner). Her original song "Look Alive" can be heard on Charging Moose Media web series, THE HUNTED: ENCORE. Rebekah is a graduate of the Second City Chicago Comedy Studies Program, alum of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop, and member of the 2016 TEDx Broadway Young Professional's Program and NewMusicalsINC New Voices Project. @rebekahmallen

Portia Krieger (Director) mostly directs new plays and musicals. Recent productions include Olivia Dufault's The Tomb of King Tot (Clubbed Thumb - New York Times Critic's Pick!), Sofia Alvarez's Friend Art (2ST Uptown), Sarah Einspanier's The Convent of Pleasure (Cherry Lane Mentor Project), Caroline V. McGraw's The Bachelors (Lesser America), Clare Barron's Baby Screams Miracle (Clubbed Thumb), and Eager to Lose, a burlesque farce Portia co-created with writer Matthew-Lee Erlbach, director Wes Grantom, and burlesque starlet Tansy (Ars Nova).

Portia has workshopped new plays with the National Playwrights Conference, Playwrights Horizons, 2ST, Roundabout Underground, New York Stage & Film, Rattlestick, Page 73, Ars Nova, and others. She is a member of The Civilians R&D Group, an O'Neill/NNPN National Director's Fellow, an alumna of the Drama League Directors Project and the Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, a former Ars Nova Director-in-Residence, a Clubbed Thumb Affiliated Artist, and a co-founder of the New Georges Jam. Associate Director of Fun Home on Broadway and on tour. Education: BA in Theater, Smith College. www.portiakrieger.com

MEGAN KINGERY (Producer) Megan is a producer of commercial theater, transmedia and multimedia, and print projects. She is currently a co-producer on Natasha, Pierre And The Great Comet of 1812, and has brought financing to the Broadway productions Fun Home, Hand To God, as well as Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly in Las Vegas. She is the Creative Producer of Blue Man Group's first book, Blue Man World, published by Blackdog and Leventhal, October 2016. Megan has worked with Blue Man Group, Ensemble Studio Theater, Richard Frankel Productions, Target Margin Theater Company, Diverse City Theater Company, and Kiki and Herb. megankingery.com

Theatre professionals who wish to attend should contact GeneralManagement@DavenportTheatrical.com for more information.

