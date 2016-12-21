FREAKY FRIDAY Studio Cast Recording Will Arrive in March!

The world premiere studio recording of Freaky Friday, the new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017.

The studio recording can be pre-ordered here.

Featuring a book by Bridget Carpenter (TV's "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood") and a score by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team of Tom Kitt (music) and Brian Yorkey (lyrics), creators of the celebrated Broadway musicals Next to Normal and If/Then, Freaky Friday recently had its world premiere at the Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before mom's big wedding. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the beloved novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films, is a hilarious, contemporary update of an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other's lives first-hand, if only for a day.

