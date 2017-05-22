Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Andy Cohen

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Levine's warmth, intelligence and sense of humor create an environment where her guests open up and discuss things they have never divulged in previous interviews. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges and along the way expose . . . Little Known Facts.

We'll be bringing you the episodes here first so be sure to check back weekly for more. Below, check out Episode 49, featuring Andy Cohen.



Andy Cohen , host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and bestselling author, takes Ilana behind the scenes of his life. From the Real Housewives franchise to his friendship and show with Anderson Cooper , listeners will feel like a fly on the wall as these two old friends catch up. Ilana first met Andy when they both came to New York City in their 20's and found themselves on the beach invited their by mutual friend, the Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey . Andy recounts his youth in St. Louis, coming out to friends and family, his views on marijuana, the loss of dear friend Natasha Richardson , and his rise in the entertainment business.

