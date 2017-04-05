Exclusive Photo Coverage: Go Inside the AMELIE Gypsy Robe Ceremony!
The new Broadway musical Amelie, based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, just opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos of the sacred Gypsy Robe ceremony before the production's opening night performance, and you can catch the coverage below!
Felciano's Broadway credits include: Sweeney Todd (Tony nomination), Disaster!, Brooklyn, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret.Off-Broadway: The Changeling, Much Ado About Nothing, Shockheaded Peter, Trumpery. Regional: Twelfth Night, Elektra, Clybourne Park, November, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Ragtime, At Home at the Zoo, Three Sisters, Sunday in the Park with George, Mothers and Sons (world premiere), Rock 'n' Roll, Round and Round the Garden. TV: "Elementary," "NCIS," "Trauma," "The Unusuals," "Life on Mars." BA: Yale, MFA: NYU.
The Gypsy Robe began in 1950, when Bill Bradley, in the chorus of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, borrowed a dressing gown from Chorus member Florence Baum and sent it to a friend in CALL ME MADAM on opening night Oct 12, 1950 saying it was worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties and would "bless" the show. A cabbage rose from Ethel Merman's gown was added and the robe was passed along to the next Broadway musical on opening night. The tradition evolved so that the robe is now presented to the "gypsy" who has performed the most Broadway musicals on a chorus contract. Along the way, the robe is decorated, painted, patched, stitched, and signed by everyone in the show, becoming a fanciful patchwork for an entire Broadway season.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo
Catherine Ricafort from â€˜Miss Saigonâ€™
Catherine Ricafort from â€˜Miss Saigonâ€™
Catherine Ricafort from â€˜Miss Saigonâ€™
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Phillipa Soo
Savvy Crawford and Phillipa Soo
Savvy Crawford, Phillipa Soo and Audrey Bennett
Tony Sheldon
Broadway debuts: Randy Blair, Audrey Bennett, David Andino and Savvy Crawford
Manoel Felciano
Tony Sheldon
Manoel Felciano with Phillipa Soo and cast
Manoel Felciano with Phillipa Soo and cast
Manoel Felciano and cast
Manoel Felciano and cast
Manoel Felciano
Manoel Felciano
Manoel Felciano and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Manoel Felciano and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Pam Mackinnon and Manoel Felciano
Catherine Ricafort and Manoel Felciano
Allyson Tucker, Manoel Felciano and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano
Savvy Crawford and Manoel Felciano
Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano, Adam Chanler-Berat and Savvy Crawford
Alison Cimmet, Heath Calvert, Phillipa Soo, Manoel Felciano, David Andino, Adam Chanler-Berat and Savvy Crawford
Manoel Felciano with Adam Chanler-Berat, Phillipa Soo and cast
Manoel Felciano
Manoel Felciano
Manoel Felciano
Manoel Felciano