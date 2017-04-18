Ellyn Marie Marsh Will Bring Solo Show to San Francisco Tomorrow

On April 19 at 7:00 pm one of Broadway's favorite beltresses, Ellyn Marie Marsh debuts her new solo show, "Ellyn Marie Marsh. Live! From Carnegie Hall" at Martuni's in San Francisco produced by Ray of Light Theater Company. In Live! From Carnegie Hall, Ellyn Marie Marsh shares her sharp comedic wit and high belting, offering an evening of popular songs, musical theater songs, and of course, medleys- accompanied by stories of performing on Broadway and persuading her daughter to be doctor.

Her previous sold out shows at Joe's Pub and 54 Below received such raves as:

"You're hilarious."- This Girl on Twitter Once

"It's better than Hamilton" - Someone who didn't see Hamilton

"Ellyn Blew the roof off 54 Below"- a roofing guy looking for work

Ellyn is bringing her concert to the familiar venue with her partner in nonsense, Jeff Pew. They are both from the Bay Area and so excited to come home. Marsh is an original company member of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, "Kinky Boots" and has also been seen on Broadway in "Pricilla Queen of the Desert" and "Enron", Pew was lsat seen on Broadway in "Cinderella" and at the Radio City Spring Spectacular as the Wall Street Bull.

Ellyn says the night promises to be tons of fun, "at the very least more fun than watching CNN on a loop. So that's a step up."

Matuni's is at 4 Valencia street in San Francisco.

