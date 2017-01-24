Ellen's Stardust Diner Union Calls for Boycott, Following More Terminations

Following a series of controversial terminations at Ellen's Stardust Diner this past fall, the theatre district hotspot is under fire again after 15 long-term employees were recently terminated.

The first mass firing occurred in September, a week after employees unionized, forming Stardust Family United (SFU). This mass firing comes on the heels of continued union organizing, including many successful actions in the workplace. For example, over the holidays, management instituted new policies restricting song choices and forcing staff to learn and rehearse new material on their own time without providing compensation. In response, SFU delivered a letter to management stating that servers would not learn the material without proper rehearsal time and pay. Management conceded and told employees they would not be disciplined for this action.

The lead organizer of this action was terminated last week.

James Cargill, a server of more than 8 years, was one of these employees. "I found out that I was fired during my shift, through a text message from another employee who had been fired. As of January, my new family will be uninsured, and we have a 5-month-old son. As somebody who helped build the place to the popularity is has now, It's a slap in the face."

The unionized staff, known as Stardust Family United, writes:

Stardust Family United is calling for a boycott of Ellen's Stardust Diner until Ken Sturm re-hires the 31 servers terminated for organizing, and speaks to the staff about their concerns. You can join the movement next Saturday, January 28th: A large-scale, family-friendly musical protest is scheduled from 4:30-7:30. Members and supporters of Stardust Family United will be outside singing songs and sharing information about their struggle for fairness. Show your support of a safe and healthy work environment for all employees by liking SFU on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and tagging memories, pictures and words of encouragement with both @ellensstardustdiner and @stardustfamilyunited with hashtags #wearestardust and #stardustfamilyunited.

Related Articles