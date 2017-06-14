ECLIPSED Playwright Danai Gurira to Star in AVENGERS Sequel

Jun. 14, 2017  
Deadline reports that ECLIPSED playwright Danai Gurira will star in AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR. While no details have been revealed on her character, the site speculates that she will reprise her Black Panther character Okoye, described as "one of the ferocious female warriors who watch over the royal family of Chadwick Boseman's character in Black Panther."

Gurira will soon be seen on the big screen in the Tupac Shakur biopic ALL EYEZ ON ME, portraying the hip-hop icon's mother, Afeni Shakur. The film hits theaters this Friday, June 16th. The actress is perhaps best known for her role as warrior 'Michonne' on AMC's THE WALKING DEAD.

Gurira received a 2016 Tony nomination as a playwright for her play ECLIPSED.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

