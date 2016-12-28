Update: Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Emergency Room After Suffering Possible Stroke; Actress' Condition is 'Fair to Serious'

Just yesterday BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Carrie Fisher, best known as Star Wars' Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60.

Now according to TMZ, EMTs were called this afternoon for Debbie Reynolds (Hollywood icon and mother of Fisher), after Reynolds suffered a possible stroke in the home of her son, Todd Fisher. Reynolds was reportedly taken to the emergency room just after 1pm. According to an update in their report, Reynold's condition upon admittance to the hospital was listed as "fair to serious."

Reynolds' career began unexpectedly in 1948 when she won a beauty contest at the age of 16. Two of the contest judges were scouts from Warner Brothers and MGM. When they heard Reynolds' show-stopping rendition of Betty Hutton's "I'm Just a Square in a Social Circle," they took an interest in the talented singer. With their help, Reynolds eventually became a triple-threat star. She soon made her screen debut with June Haver and James Baron in "The Daughter of Rosie O'Grady." A subsequent performance in a Busby Berkley musical, "Two Weeks with Love," convinced Louis B. Mayer to choose Reynolds for the lead female role opposite Gene Kelly and Donald O'Conner in "Singin' in the Rain," which received several Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations and was ranked No. 1 on the American Film Institute's list of the top 100 musicals of all time.

The young actress went on to star in more than 25 films, including her Academy Award nominated role in "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Her career skyrocketed and in addition to appearing as a leading lady in musicals and comedies, she performed on television and in nightclubs, recording smash hit songs such as "Tammy," "Am I That Easy to Forget" and "Cocktail Hour." Reynolds had a recurring role in the sitcom "Will and Grace" and recently appeared in the 2012 comedy "One for the Money," which also starred Katherine Heigl. In addition to her Oscar nomination, she is the recipient of five Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy Award nominations and one Tony Award nomination.

