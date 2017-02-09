Dark Musical Comedy Series from Amy Poehler In the Works at HBO

Feb. 9, 2017  
Deadline reports that a half-hour, dark musical comedy series is in the works at HBO titled EDISON. Starring John Roberts, the project hails from Paper Kite, Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch's Universal TV-based production company.

Co-written by Roberts and based loosely on his own life, the story will follow "John (Roberts), a 40-year-old real estate broker who dreams of living life in the big city but remains stuck in his small hometown of Edison, NJ."

Roberts currently portrays the role of Linda Belcher on the FOX animated comedy primetime series Bob's Burgers. In 2015, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

