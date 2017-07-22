DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda to Guest on SESAME STREET This July

BWW has learned that HAMILTON creator and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda will be a special guest on the July 22nd episode of Sesame Street titled "Big Bird's Big Move." On the episode, which airs 9:00-9:30 a.m. on HBO, Freddy Flapman, real estate agent to birds, tries to convince Big Bird to migrate away from Sesame Street.

Miranda recently completed filming MARY POPPINS RETURNS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and his original music was featured in Disney's latest animated film MOANA.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

In 2016, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on HAMILTON. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward Kennedy Prize for Drama.

