DOWNTON ABBEY Film Reportedly In the Works; Filming to Begin This September?

It's the news that DOWNTON ABBEY fans have been waiting to hear! According to UK's The Sun, a big-screen adaptation of the hit historical drama series is in the works. A source reveals, "Film bosses have requested the services of crew members and accountants to work on the picture. " They add, "It would take something big to stop the project from happening now." As previously reported, 'Abbey' scribe Julian Fellowes had started writing a script for the project around the time the show went off the air two years ago. Details on which cast members will return for the film have not been revealed.

About the show: From the pen of award-winning writer Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey, starring Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern. As they face new challenges, the Crawley family and the servants who work for them remain inseparably interlinked.

Throughout the great house new arrivals rattle the established hierarchies, and the lives of the inhabitants are as shaped by romance, ambition, desire, shocks and heartbreak as ever.

Image courtesy of PBS

