DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Steven Levenson Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical

Steven Levenson has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. This marks his first Tony nomination and win. Levenson's plays include The Unavoidable Disappearance Of Tom Durnin (Roundabout Theatre Company, Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Memorial Playwriting Award), Core Values (Ars Nova, Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Play), The Language of Trees (Roundabout), Seven Minutes In Heaven (Colt Coeur; Emerging America Festival/Huntington Theater Company), and the book for Dear Evan Hansen, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Second Stage, OBIE Award for Musical Theatre, Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Book and Best Off-Broadway Musical, Drama League Nomination for Best Musical; Arena Stage, Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Musical). His play, If I Forget, premiered at Roundabout in Spring, 2017. His plays are published by Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts. A graduate oF Brown University and former Artist in Residence at Ars Nova, he has received new play commissions from Roundabout, Lincoln Center, MCC, and Ars Nova. Currently a writer and producer on Showtime's Masters Of Sex, he is a founding member of Colt Coeur and an alumnus of MCC's Playwrights Coalition and Ars Novaâ€™s Play Group.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it. Hailed by critics and audiences alike, this bold new musical moved Peter Marks of The Washington Post to declare it: "A HEART-PIERCING TRIP TO THE PLACE THAT MUSICAL THEATER CAN SOMETIMES TAKE US TO."



And Charles Isherwood of The New York Times to call it: "A FRESH, VIBRANT MUSICAL THAT OPENS THE HEART AND THE MIND." Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") now takes the next step on its remarkable journey: Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

