DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Alex Lacamoire Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for Dear Evan Hansen. This marks his third Tony nomination and third win. Lacamoire won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for HAMILTON. and served as the Music Director, Orchestrator and Co-Arranger for the musical. He also won a Tony and a Grammy for his work on IN THE HEIGHTS.

For his work in Hamilton, he was awarded an Obie and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Select credits also include Bring It On, Wicked, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk and Grammy nominations), Bat Boy, Godspell (2001 national tour), High Fidelity, Annie (2011 Broadway revival), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Working (59E59), The Wiz (City Center), Legally Blonde, Dear Even Hansen (Arena Stage). He is an Emmy-nominated composer for "Sesame Street."

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it. The show, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") now takes the next step on its remarkable journey: Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

