Critics Marks, Teachout, Vincentelli and Winer Set for THEATER TALK's 'Season's-End' Episodes

Season's-End Critics, Part One - with Peter Marks of The Washington Post, Terry Teachout of THE WALL Street Journal, Elisabeth Vincentelli of The New York Times & The New Yorker, and Linda Winer of Newsday - features the venerable critics reviewing the past season and discussing theater coverage in the Digital Age.

At the beginning of the program, Linda Winer offers her reasons for resigning from Newsday after 30 years as a theater critic, much of it having to do with her lack of interest in "taking the digital journey." This revelation prompts a variety of responses from the others - providing a window into what responsibilities today's theater critics are expected to undertake in our digital era.

As can be expected, there are wild swings of opinion about the past spring's musicals - Come From Away, Groundhog Day, Hello, Dolly!, Sunset Boulevard, and War Paint - ranging from "It works infallibly," "Such schlock," "Hootenanny Camp," and "It came at the right moment."

The Season's-End Critics, Part Two episode concludes the discussion next week with more reviews from this panel, followed by a surprise Michael Musto Roast featurette and an interview with legendary Tony winner Joel Grey about his new book, Master of Ceremonies: A Memoir.

Co-hosted by Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel of the New York Post, the Season's-End Critics, Part One edition of THEATER TALK can be seen in the NYC metropolitan area on PBS station Thirteen/WNET on Friday, June 16 (2017) at 1:30 AM (early Saturday morning) and Sunday 6/18 at 11:30 AM; on CUNY TV Saturday 6/17 at 8:30 PM, Sunday 6/18 at 12:30 PM, and Monday 6/19 at 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, and 7:30 PM; on WLIW/21 Monday 6/19 at 5:30 PM; and on NYCLife Thursday 6/22 at 11 PM.

THEATER TALK is jointly produced by the not-for-profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV. The program is taped in the Himan Brown TV and Radio Studios at The City University of New York (CUNY) TV in Manhattan, and is distributed to 100+ participating public television stations nationwide. THEATER TALK is made possible in part by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The CUNY TV Foundation, and The Friends of Theater Talk.

*CUNY TV, the City University of New York television station, is broadcast in the NYC metropolitan area on digital Ch. 25.3 and cablecast in the city's five boroughs on Ch. 75 (Spectrum & Optimum Brooklyn), Ch. 77 (RCN), and Ch. 30 (Verizon FiOS). THEATER TALK episodes are available online anytime at www.cuny.tv and www.theatertalk.org and via podcast on iTunes.

Pictured: Peter Marks, Terry Teachout, Elisabeth Vincentelli, Linda Winer (Image courtesy Theater Talk Prod. & CUNY TV)

