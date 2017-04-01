Creator of Rainbow Flag, Gilbert Baker, Dies, Statement from LGBT Network

GilBert Baker, the creator of the iconic rainbow flag has passed away at age 65. According to The New York Times, a friend says Baker suffered a stroke a few years ago but had been fairly well since.

Baker's rainbow flag debuted at the gay pride parade of 1978 in San Francisco and quickly became a symbol of equality, pride, and gay representation.

LGBT Network CEO Dr. David Kilmnick issued the following statement on Baker's passing:

"GilBert Baker was a pioneer in the gay rights movement. The rainbow flag he created in 1978 remains the worldwide symbol for gay pride and the LGBT community. Having known Gilbert for several decades, his passion and dedication to the LGBT community and civil rights movement was second to none. He helped Long Island native Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person elected to public office, with banners and flags that helped to frame the message for the LGBT community as one of hope and change. With Gilbert's passing, there are candlelight vigils being held all over the United States and at our four LGBT Centers in New York City and Long Island we will be hanging the iconic flag at half mass. Not only did Gilbert help the LGBT movement, he also served as veteran of the US Army. It is a great loss to the LGBT community and all Americans and he will be greatly missed, but leaves us with a symbol of unity and pride that will carry on forever."

Read more about Gilber Baker in The New York Times feature here.

