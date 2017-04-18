Constantine Maroulis and More to Rock Out at PERFORMING ARTISTS THAT HELP for The Path Fund

The Path Fund Inc. is kicking off their 10th year by doing what they do best: rockin' out with some of Broadway's hottest stars.

On Monday, May 1, 2017 at Bar 9 (807 9th Avenue) at 7:30 p.m. PERFORMING ARTISTS THAT HELP, will give you a chance to get to know The Path Fund. The show will be modeled after Path Fund's signature rock concert series, ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, now in its 24th year. This fun and unique charity event features both Broadway's best rockers and Broadway's next up.

Celebrate with friends and industry supporters of the organization, learn about The Path Fund and what they do, and enjoy the entertainment!

Hosted by and directed by ROCKERS creator DONNIE KEHR (Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot), featuring DONALD WEBBER JR. (Hamilton, Motown), Tony-nominated CONSTANTINE MAROULIS, RYANN REDMOND (Bring It On, If Then), MICHAEL LANNING (Bonnie and Clyde, The Civil War), JEREMY SCHONFELD (Spun, Drift), ASHLEY and HAYLEY LANZONI, MYLES MANCUSCO, MEGAN RICE, and MAX SANGERMAN.

Tickets are General Admission only and must be purchased online prior to the day of the event. For tickets, visit the PATH ONLINE BOX OFFICE.

Proceeds from PERFORMING ARTISTS THAT HELP will benefit The Path Fund Inc.'s operations budget for 2017 helping to support artists and develop new works of music and theater.

Event organizers will also soon be starting a GoFundMe Campaign to raise $10,000 in celebration of the PATH Fund Inc. 10-year anniversary. Funds from this campaign will go towards the 24th Annual Production of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY as well as new works of music and theater.

About PATH Fund Inc.:

WHO WE ARE

We are a community of artists, writers, musicians, designers, crew, producers, directors and fans coming together as one, promoting a good cause, sharing in a common goal and having a BLAST while doing it!

WHAT WE DO

The PATH Fund, Inc.® is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater.

WHY WE DO IT

We have a responsibility to give the next generation the tools for success. Promoting the performing arts inspires and empowers.

The need for pre-professional training has never been greater, as many schools are cutting back or eliminating their art programs due to budget constraints. Within the next few years more than 25% of public high schools will have completely eliminated arts programs.

HOW WE DO IT

- Charity Concerts

- Corporate, Private, and Fundraising Events

- Development of new works

- Mentoring promising performers

- Master Classes

- Auctions

For more information, visit www.thepathfund.org or www.rockersonbroadway.com, or follow on Twitter: @rockersonbway, Instagram: @rockersonbroadway and Facebook: Rockers on Broadway.

