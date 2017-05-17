Christopher Jackson, Auli'i Cravalho & More Set for PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

Joining the all-star line-up for PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT,broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, are acclaimed actor Robert Patrick (SCORPION) and Tony-nominated actress and star of TV's IN PLAIN SIGHT and THE WEST WING, Mary McCormack. For 27 years, PBS has inspired viewers with this deeply moving and reverential night of remembrance dedicated to our men and women in uniform, their families at home and all those who have given their lives for our country. The concert will feature a 75th anniversary salute to the Doolittle Raiders, the daring aviators who changed the course of World War II in the Pacific. Patrick will portray the war-time experiences of sole surviving member, 101 year-old Lt. Col. Dick Cole, and pay tribute to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War II. The broadcast will also honor America's Gold Star families of all generations who bear the burden of battle long after the death of their beloved service members. McCormack will share the healing journey of Jacke Walton, a Gold Star family from the Vietnam era who is now supporting other grieving families from recent conflicts.

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs on PBS Sunday, May 28, 2017, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.,before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert will also be live-streamed online on Facebook Live and www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, May 28 to June 10, 2017.

Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne (BLACK-ISH) and Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna (CRIMINAL MINDS) co-host the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT. The all-star line-up also includes: distinguished American leader GeneralColin L. Powell USA (Ret.); Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise (CRIMINAL MINDS: WITHOUT BORDERS); world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning classical superstar Rene Fleming; multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams; country music superstar Scotty McCreery; Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling artist John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting; acclaimed actor John Ortiz (A DOG'S PURPOSE; KONG: SKULL ISLAND); Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson (HAMILTON, BULL); distinguished actress Ana Ortiz (UGLY BETTY, DEVIOUS MAIDS); legendary Irish Tenor Ronan Tynan; and the UK's best-selling cross-over artist Russell Watson;in performance with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. The gifted actress and singer Auli'i Cravalho (MOANA) will open the show with a special performance of the "National Anthem."

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment awards shows including the GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and more.

About Capital Concerts Capital Concerts is the production force behind two of television's longest-running and highest-rated live programs commemorating America's most important holidays. THE NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, the nation's tribute to our men and women in uniform, and A CAPITOL FOURTH, our country's biggest birthday party, have become American traditions that have consistently ranked among the highest rated programs on PBS over the past decade. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Telly Award, the Golden Cine Award, the National Education Association Award, the Christopher Award and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

Underwriters The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT is made possible by grants from the Lockheed Martin Corporation, the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

