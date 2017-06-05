Christopher Fitzgerald, Santino Fontana, Lindsay Mendez & More Will Take Part in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Reading
There will be an industry-only staged reading of the 1962 musical I Can Get It For You Wholesale, based on the best-selling Jerome Weidman novel on Tuesday, June 6th. The musical has a score by Harold Rome (Fanny, Wish You Were Here, Destry Rides Again), book by Jerome Weidman (Fiorello!), revised book by John Weidman (Assassins, Pacific Overtures, Contact), music direction by David Chase (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Nice Work If You Can Get It), and direction by Trip Cullman (Six Degrees of Separation, Significant Other).
The cast includes: Katie Rose Clarke, Nick Cordero, Alex Dreier, Christopher Fitzgerald, Santino Fontana, Adam Grupper, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Beth Leavel, Caissie Levy, Lindsay Mendez, Matthew Risch, Steve Rosen, Stephanie Rothenberg, Luke Smith and Kevin Worley.
The reading is being presented by Jeffrey Richards, Will Trice and HB Productions.