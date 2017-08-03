Chiwetel Ejiofor to Voice Scar in Disney's Live-Action THE LION KING

Sorry Hugh Jackman fans! Despite recent rumors that the song and dance man will be lending his voice to the traitorous villain 'Scar' in Disney's upcoming live-action reboot of THE LION KING, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the role will most likely be voiced by Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor. According to the site, the 12 YEARS A SLAVE star is now in final talks with the studio to take on the character voiced by Jeremy Irons in the original animated version.



As previously reported, Jon Favreau, who directed Disney's live-action remake of THE JUNGLE BOOK will helm the upcoming project which will feature the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon and John Oliver as Zazu.



Production on the new movie is now underway in Los Angeles.



Ejiofor was most recently seen on the big screen in the role of sorcerer Mordo in Marvel's DOCTOR STRANGE. His upcoming films include MARY MAGDALENE and COME SUNDAY.

Image courtesy of Disney

