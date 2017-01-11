MOTOWN THE MUSICAL National Tour Launches in Utica Tonight

Producers Kevin McCollum, Doug Morris and Motown Founder Berry Gordy present the National Tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL.

Reprising their roles for this new tour will be Chester Gregory as Berry Gordy, Allison Semmes as Diana Ross, and Jarran Muse as Marvin Gaye. The production also stars David Kaverman as Smokey Robinson, with CJ Wright and Raymond Davis Jr. portraying Berry Gordy's boyhood counterpart and the roles of young stars Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL will also feature Michelle Alves, Malcolm Armwood, Erick Buckley, Darilyn Castillo, Judith Franklin, Jeremy Gaston, Alyssa V. Gomez, Garfield Hammonds, Rod Harrelson, Jared Howelton, Louis James Jackson, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Ramone Owens, Devin Price, Alana Randall, Tavia Riveè, Matthew Sims Jr., Kimberly Ann Steele, Doug Storm, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Gabriella Whiting, Galen J. Williams, and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy's journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and so many more.

Featuring more than 50 classic hits such as "My Girl" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough,"MOTOWN THE MUSICAL tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL features staging by Schele Williams, choreography by Patricia Wilcox(Blues in the Night) and Warren Adams (Toy Story), scenic design by David Korins (Bring It On: The Musical, Annie), costume design by Tony Award® nominee ESosa (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, "Project Runway"), lighting design by Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Once, Sister Act), sound design by Tony Award® nominee Peter Hylenski (Rock of Ages, The Scottsboro Boys), projection design by Daniel Brodie (Jekyll and Hyde), hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe (Memphis) and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL's arrangements and orchestrations are by Grammy and Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Rock of Ages), who also serves as music supervisor in reproducing the classic "Sound of Young America," with co-orchestrations and additional arrangements by Tony Award nominee Bryan Crook ("Smash") and dance arrangements by Zane Mark (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is scheduled to perform in the following cities:

UTICA, NY - Stanley Theatre 1/11/2017-1/12/2017

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Smith Center - 1/17/2017 - 1/22/2017

RENO, NV - Pioneer Center - 1/24/2017 - 1/29/2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - Hollywood Pantages - 1/31/2017 - 2/12/2017

DENVER, CO - -Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2/15/2017-2/19/2017

TUCSON, AZ - UA Centennial Hall - 2/21/2017-2/26/2017

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Popejoy Hall - 2/28/2017-3/5/2017

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Civic Center Music Hall - 3/7/2017-3/12/2017

TULSA, OK - Tulsa Performing Arts Center - 3/14/2017-3/19/2017

ST. LOUIS, MO - Fabulous Fox Theatre - 3/21/2017-3/26/2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Murat Theatre - 3/28/2017-4/2/2017

NORFOLK, VA - Chrysler Hall - 4/4/2017-4/9/2017

DAYTON, OH - Schuster Auditorium - 4/11/2017-4/16/2017

DETROIT, MI - Fisher Theatre - 4/18/2017-4/30/2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DeVos Hall - 5/2/2017-5/7/2017

KALAMAZOO, MI - Miller Auditorium - 5/9/201-5/14/2017

SYRACUSE, NY - Landmark Theatre - 5/16/2017-5/21/2017

WORCESTER, MA - Hanover Theatre - 5/23/2017-5/28/2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The Academy of Music - 5/30/2017-6/11/2017

NEW HAVEN, CT - Shubert Theater - 6/13/2017-6/18/2017

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Robinson Auditorium - 6/20/2017-6/25/2017

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - Walton Arts Center -6/27/2017-7/2/2017

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Orpheum Theatre - 7/11/2017-7/16/2017

HERSHEY, PA - Hershey Theatre - 7/19/2017-7/23/2017

OTTAWA, ON - National Arts Centre - 7/25/2017-7/30/2017

TAMPA, FL - Straz Center - 8/8/2017-8/13/2017

CLEVELAND, OH - Palace Theatre - 8/16/2017-8/20/2017

KANSAS CITY, MO - Starlight Theatre - 8/22/2017-8/27/2017

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Chester Gregory (Berry Gordy). Chester is thrilled and honored to return in the role of Berry Gordy, after portraying him last summer on Broadway in Motown The Musical! Broadway credits include Hairspray, Tarzan, Cry-Baby and Sister Act. He has toured nationally with several shows including Dreamgirls and his one-man show The Eve of Jackie Wilson. Chester has received many awards including the NAACP Theatre Award, and has been presented the key to the city of his hometown of Gary, Indiana and East Chicago. He has also been chosen as an Honorary State Representative and has received a Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater Columbia College in Chicago. Chester is also a songwriter and producer. Join the journey @ChesterGregory and chestergregory.com.

Allison Semmes (Diana Ross). Thrilled to be traveling the nation with this show! Chicago Native. B.M. Opera at UIUC, M.M. from NYU-Steinhardt. Broadway credits: Motown The Musical (Florence Ballard) and The Book of Mormon (Nabalungi u/s, Swing). Other credits include The Color Purple National Tour, Dreamgirls, Bubbling Brown Sugar, The Wiz, Candide. Allison is a recipient of the BroadwayWorld Chicago award for Best Female Lead, and an NAACP Theatre Award nomination for Best Female Lead for Diana Ross in Motown. She has also performed with Erykah Badu & Motown Legend Stevie Wonder. Follow her journey @ladysemmes & www.allisonsemmes.com

Jarran Muse (Marvin Gaye). A native Jersey boy couldn't be happier living his dream. God is good y'all. Broadway/N.Y.C.: Motown The Musical, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Dreamgirls. Tours: American Idiot, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, 42nd Street. Check jarranmuse.com for the complete resume. "Thank you to Mr. Gordy, Charles and Telsey for this new opportunity to bring Marvin to stage every night; to the Motown legends that lived the story we are telling; to KMR for representing me and to my family and friends for being there. I LOVE YOU! Proud member of Actors' Equity Association. Follow me on Instagram: @JaeMuse or Twitter: @JarranMuse."

DAVID KAVERMAN (Smokey Robinson) is honored to make his Equity and National Tour debuts with Motown! Native of Ohio. Favorite credits (Regional): Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Carousel, Chicago, Godspell, & Disney Cruise Line. Proud graduate of Otterbein University (BM) & the Manhattan School of Music (MM). Eternal thanks to Mr. Gordy & Wojcik|Seay Casting. Shout out to his superMama, Manda, and invaluable friends & teachers who have given him the world! Love. Instagram: @deighvidk. www.davidkaverman.com.

CJ WRIGHT (Young Berry Gordy/Young Stevie Wonder/Young Michael Jackson) is an 11-year musician from Upland CA, is beyond excited to join the Motown cast and make his national tour debut. He has appeared in a commercial, print, voice overs, and has performed in local theater and venues. He would like to thank his family and friends who have supported him along this amazing journey.

Raymond Davis JR. (Young Berry Gordy/Young Stevie Wonder/Young Michael Jackson). Long John's Silvers commercial. Healthcare Training Video. Won Indiana's Got Talent singing contest. Grand prize winner at Indiana Black Expo singing contest. WTHR-13 Circle Of Lights annual show performing in front of over 100,000 people.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is produced by Tony Award winning producer Kevin McCollum (Rent, In the Heights, Avenue Q, Something Rotten!), Chairman and CEO of SONY Music Entertainment Doug Morris, and Motown Founder Berry Gordy, in association with Work Light Productions.

For more information, visit www.MotownTheMusical.com.

