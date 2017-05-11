Casts of ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, GROUNDHOG DAY, WAR PAINT and More Set for 2017 STARS IN THE ALLEY

This year's Stars in the Alley will take place on Friday, June 2nd at 1:00pm in Broadway's legendary Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th & 45th streets.

Stars in the Alley is a free outdoor concert with live music, produced by the Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, that celebrates the end of the 2016-2017 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2017 Tony Awards. The event will consist of performances from 21 musicals, including shows from this season as well as numbers from current long-running shows.

"We're counting down to the 71st Annual Tony Awards and this season Broadway has served up a buffet of fun, entertaining and magical productions," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Stars in the Alley welcomes everybody to join in the celebration and enjoy a little bit of all that Broadway has to offer, proving that there really is a show for everyone!"

"For 20 years, United Airlines has proudly partnered with New York's iconic Broadway League and we look forward to marking this milestone with our customers and our employees many of whom are Broadway fans," said Mark Krolick, Vice President of Marketing at United."

"Stars in the Alley showcases the excitement of musical theatre and the vibrancy of Times Square all at once. The opportunity to help bring great live music that is free to the public is the primary goal of the MPTF," says Dan Beck Trustee, Music Performance Trust Fund.

PARTICIPATING MUSICALS INCLUDE*:

Aladdin

Anastasia

Bandstand

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

A Bronx Tale

Cats

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicago

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day the Musical

Kinky Boots

Miss Saigon

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

The Phantom of the Opera

School of Rock the Musical

Sunset Boulevard

Waitress

War Paint

Wicked

WITH ADDITIONAL APPEARANCES FROM*:

Falsettos

Jitney

The Little Foxes

The Play That Goes Wrong

Six Degrees of Separation

Sweat

*subject to change

More details about Stars in the Alley to be announced soon! For Broadway information in NYC as well as for shows on tour across North America and internationally, visit Broadway.org.

The concert will come just nine days before the American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11,2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honor theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, have been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com and Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards and follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram and Twitter.

The event is produced by The Broadway League. United Airlines is the title sponsor of Stars in the Alley and is the official airline of The Broadway League and the Tony Awards. Live music sponsored by The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds. The official hospitality partner is Junior's Restaurant. The official media partner is The New York Times. Additional support is provided by The Shubert Organization and SL Green Reality Corporation.

THE MUSIC PERFORMANCE TRUST FUND (MPTF) was established in 1948 as a nonprofit independent public service organization whose mission includes contributing to the public knowledge and appreciation of music, as well as making music a part of every child's life experience. Headquartered in New York City, the tax-exempt MPTF, operating under section 501(c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code, evolved from a landmark collective bargaining agreement between the American Federation of Musicians and the major recording companies of the day. Today the MPTF is a vital organization that brings music to the public and supplements the income of musicians, all at no cost to those receiving this precious gift of music.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys), Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, BwayZone.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

