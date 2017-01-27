Cast of New York City Opera's CANDIDE Set to Reunite for V-Day Concert

Following the successful, sold-out run of Leonard Bernstein's Candide, New York City Opera continues its 2016 - 2017 Concert Series with Oh, Happy Us, a romantic evening of song that reunites Candide stars Jay Armstrong Johnson (Candide), Meghan Picerno (Cunegonde), and Jessica Tyler Wright (Paquette). Legendary choreographer of stage and film, Patricia Birch directs this concert of selections from classic and contemporary musical theater that explores continuity in love and life. This one-night-only performance will take place on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room.

Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated choreographer Patricia Birch recently choreographed City Opera's new production of Candide, directed by Hal Prince. Ms. Birch has also choreographed past City Opera productions of Strauss' Salome, Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado, Kurt Weill's Street Scene and the original opera house version of Candide in 1982 and 2008. She is joined by actor and writer Bill Van Horn in bringing Oh, Happy Us, a romantic evening of song, to life.

Star of Broadway, television and film, tenor Jay Armstrong Johnson won audiences' hearts as the innocent, optimistic Candide in City Opera's production of Candide, directed by Broadway legend Hal Prince this January. The New York Times called him "ideal for the role," while Broadway World wrote, "Johnson sings the title role with a beautiful, sweetly-voiced tenor."

Coloratura soprano Meghan Picerno, whose operatic roles include Lucia di Lammermoor and the Queen of the Night, wowed critics and audiences alike with her breakout performance of Candide's diamond-obsessed love interest. Deadline described her as a "revelation" and The New York Times called her "an exuberant soprano." In addition to praising her vocal talent, Urbanite and Classical Voice North America praised Picerno's skills as a comedienne.

The endearing pair will be joined by their Candide co-star, Jessica Tyler Wright, a New York City Opera veteran who first performed the role of Paquette with the company in 2008. Wright has appeared on Broadway in War Horse, Hal Prince's LoveMusik and John Doyle's revivals of Sondheim's Sweeney Todd and Company.

Musical direction is by conductor, musical director and pianist Rodney Bush, who recently collaborated with Jay Armstrong Johnson on the tenor's return to New York City's legendary jazz club, Birdland.

Oh, Happy Us will take place on Valentine's Day, with the Appel Room's spectacular view of Columbus Circle and Central Park acting as the ideal backdrop for a romantic evening.

New York City Opera will continue its 2016 - 2017 season with performances of Respighi's rarely performed La Campana Sommersa, March 31 - April 4 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, the American premiere of Literes' Los Elementos at Harlem Stage, May 4 - 7, and the long-awaited New York premiere of Péter Eötvös' opera, Angels in America, based on Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Award-winning play, June 10 - 16, 2017.

Tickets are now on sale for Oh, Happy Us on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Visit www.nycopera.com for casting and other updated information.

Since its founding in 1943 by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia as "The People's Opera" New York City Opera has been a critical part of the city's cultural life. During its history, New York City Opera launched the careers of dozens of major artists and presented engaging productions of both mainstream and unusual operas alongside commissions and regional premieres. The result was a uniquely American Opera Company of international stature.

For more than seven decades, New York City Opera maintained a distinct identity, adhering to its unique mission: affordable ticket prices, a devotion to American works, English-language performances, the promotion of up-and-coming American singers, and seasons of accessible, vibrant and compelling productions intended to introduce new audiences to the art form. Stars who launched their careers at New York City Opera include Plácido Domingo, Catherine Malfitano, Sherrill Milnes, Samuel Ramey, Beverly Sills, Tatiana Troyanos, Carol Vaness, Shirley Verrett, among dozens of other great artists.

In 1999, New York City Opera founded VOX, Contemporary Opera Lab, an annual concert series that offered composers and librettists the opportunity to hear excerpts of their works performed by professional singers and musicians. For decades New York City Opera has been committed to introducing opera to the young, bringing the art form to new audiences with educational outreach performances in New York City's public schools.

Now, having returned to the stage, New York City Opera continues its legacy at a new, state-of-the-art home at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater with revitalized outreach and education programs, and programming designed to welcome and inspire a new generation of City Opera audiences.

For more information about New York City Opera's season, visit nycopera.com.

