Carmen Cusack, Linda Eder, Mandy Gonzalez and More to Hit Feinstein's/54 Below This March

This March, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

54 CELEBRATES George Michael, MARCH 1 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

George Michael provided the soundtrack to the lives of a generation. When he passed away unexpectedly on Christmas Day 2016, the whole world seemed to mourn. To celebrate the legacy of one of pop music's true originals, Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to present "Faith: 54 Celebrates George Michael." Produced and directed by Scott Coulter. Musical direction by Michael Holland.

Featuring Farah Alvin, William Blake, Liz Lark Brown, Scott Coulter, Kristin Dausch, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland , Justin Keyes, Gloria Reuben, Brian Charles Rooney, George Salazar, Sara Sheperd, Christine Cornish Smith, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Melvin Tunstall III, Michael Wartella, and BrIan Wilson.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE GREATEST SONGS OF THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK, MARCH 2 AT 7PM:

The Great American Songbook, the treasure trove of popular music written by American composers, includes all of the country's great songs of the 20th Century. Our show will present the most enduring, most beloved of these songs. Produced, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Douglas Ladnier, Jillian Louis, William Michals, and Brian Charles Rooney.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE GREAT BROADWAY BELT SHOW!, MARCH 2 AT 9:30PM:

There is nothing more thrilling on the Broadway stage than seeing a performer step forward and belt the beejeesus out of a great song. Usually, however, there is only one - maybe two, if you're lucky - of those moments in any one show. But on this night at Feinstein's/54 Below, you're going to get a whole show of the greatest Broadway belting numbers from across the length and breadth of the Great White Way, performed for you by Broadway performers who have the chops to sing them. Produced, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Farah Alvin, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Laurel Harris, Lisa Howard, and Brian Charles Rooney.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Melissa Manchester, MARCH 3-4 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Back by popular demand, native New Yorker and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate the release of her twentieth studio album, "You Gotta Love the Life," and the world premiere run of her new musical comedy, Sweet Potato Queens (co-written with lyricist Sharon Vaughn and playwright Rupert Holmes).

$50-80 cover charge. $85-100 VIP seating. $100-130 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

BILLY ANDERSON: #IMWITHRIPSEY, MARCH 4 AT 11:30PM:

Billy Anderson, nightlife fixture, reunites with accompanist Danny Katz, the original Jewish Japanese pop musician, for this very special reunion show featuring fresh arrangements of pop classics and songs you've never heard before that you will THINK were written by them. #imwithripsey is a musical comedy journey through one New Yorker's hilarious and heartbreaking election night. It's a cabaret that thinks it's a rock concert that thinks it's a Broadway musical!

Featuring guest stars Andrew Boeckmann and Justin Cook, with a special appearance by John C. Hume.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Carrie St. Louis, MARCH 5 AT 7PM:

Fresh off her Broadway runs as Glinda in Wicked and Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Carrie St. Louis makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut. Carrie has been praised for her vocal range, emotional depth, and hilarious physical comedy. She is thrilled to bring her goofy personality, backstage stories, and the songs she loves to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Featuring special guests Emily Koch, Tony LePage, Matthew McFarland, and Justin Mortelliti.

$40-50 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

CAST MEMBERS OF THE GREAT COMET, MARCH 5 AT 9:30PM:

For two very special nights, members of the cast of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 leave the world of 19th-century Russia and come together for a night of songs, stories, and celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below. Produced and directed by Philip Romano.

Featuring Sumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett, Josh Canfield, Ken Clark, Erica Dorfler, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Amber Gray, Billy Joe Kiessling, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Krauss, Andrew Mayer, Azudi Onyejekwe, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Paul Pinto, Pearl Rhein, Heath Saunders, Scott Stangland, Cathryn Wake, and Lauren Zakrin.

$35-55 cover charge. $75-85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LATE NIGHT COMEDY AT 54, MARCH 5 & 19 AT 11:30PM:

Late Night Comedy at 54: Three Day Weekend is a standup comedy showcase featuring some of the best comics New York has to offer! This bi-weekly late-night show will feature established standups, up-and-coming stars to know, and even a familiar Broadway face or two trying something a bit out of their comfort zone. Produced by David De Almo (Mike Birbiglia's Thank God for Jokes, Chris Gethard: Career Suicide). Hosted by Tyler Fischer (America's Got Talent, Younger).

March 5 features Leah Bonemma (Comedy Drop on IFC, 100 Sexiest Artists on VH1), David De Almo, Mark Normand (Half Hour on Comedy Central, Inside Amy Schumer), Joe Zimmerman (Last Comic Standing), and more to be announced.



March 19 features David De Almo, Janelle James (@Midnight on Comedy Central, Night Train on Seeso), Maria Wojciechowski (The Comedy Show Show on Seeso, Frigid New York), and more to be announced.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Jill Eikenberry: SONGS I'VE SUNG, MARCH 6 AT 7PM:

Back by popular demand, Jill Eikenberry, Golden Globe winner best known for her starring role on the NBC drama L.A. Law and Obie winner for the Off-Broadway plays Lemon Sky and Life Under Water, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to perform the songs from the soundtrack of her life. Jill will be joined by her husband - actor/author/producer Michael Tucker - and other special guests.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Eric Yves Garcia, MARCH 7 AT 7PM:

Award-winning singer and pianist Eric Yves Garcia makes his lauded return to Feinstein's/54 Below with Keepers of The Keys, a show about the famed performers - Nat 'King' Cole, Hoagy Carmichael, Hutch, and Bobby Short - who used the piano keys to unlock their futures. Written and performed by Mr. Garcia. Presented by Treble Clef Productions, LLC. Featuring Tom Hubbard on bass, Howie Gordon on percussion, and John Cariddi on guitar.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Michael Lowney, MARCH 7 AT 9:30PM:

Michael Lowney (Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles on Broadway and the national tour), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand, with his first ever solo concert. Known for his ability to elevate and transform material with his timeless voice, Michael will revisit and reinvent the music that formed him, ranging from beloved standards from the American Songbook to contemporary musical theatre.

Featuring special guest star Whitney Bashor.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Carmen Cusack, MARCH 8 AT 9:30PM & MARCH 14-16 AT 7PM:

Bright Star Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after a sold out engagement last summer! After starting her major theatre career with a West End London run in LES MISERABLES, Carmen toured the States as the leading lady of both Wicked and South Pacific. Last year, she moved audiences in her Broadway debut as Alice Murphy in Bright Star. Consistently delivering deeply emotional performances, Carmen has been acclaimed for her sensitivity to past pains and joys during each moment onstage.

$60-80 cover charge. $90-100 VIP seating. $115-130 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Linda Eder, MARCH 9-11 AT 7PM:

Back by popular demand after her previously sold out runs, Linda Eder, one of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Linda is a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit and a Theatre World Award winner for her performance in Jekyll & Hyde.

$105-115 cover charge. $140 VIP seating. $170-175 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DANIELLE DORFMAN & Samantha Rickard: QUARTER LIFE CRISIS, MARCH 9 AT 9:30PM:

Danielle Dorfman (NY Fringe's #Lovestory, True Love - Music of P!nk) and Samantha Rickard (Barn Theatre Equity Resident Actress, Film: A Haunting in Cawdor) return to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage as a duo in Quarter Life Crisis: What The Hell Am I Doing?!. In this show about the roller coaster that we call life, they bring you some of the hottest songs from today's radio, long-forgotten gems from those late 00's high school years, and heartfelt tunes from some of Broadway's finest.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: HIT HER WITH THE SKATES, MARCH 10 AT 9:30PM:

Following two industry readings, Feinstein's/54 Below presents the NYC premiere of Hit Her With The Skates, the new musical by Christine Rea & Rick Briskin. In 1994, while 29-year-old rock star Jacqueline Miller is headlining her first national tour and returning for a hometown concert at her beloved Windy City Skates, she is hit head-on with complications and comes face-to-face with her 12-year-old self - and all the things she learned during the golden age of the roller rink. This show, described as Grease meets Hairspray with a sprinkle of Xanadu, explores the magic and hope of finding your one true love.

Featuring Madeline Fansler, Christine Rea, Matthew Schatz, Amy Toporek, Eric O'Neal, and as emcee, Dewey Moss. Band featuring Brandon Ethridge, Rick Briskin, Mike Hall, Cliff Lyons, and Ethan Bill.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

TAKING THE WHEEL: Ari Axelrod, MARCH 10 AT 11:30PM:

Following sold-out performances in St. Louis, Ari Axelrod makes his Feinstein's/54 Below and NYC debut. Featuring the music of Cole Porter to Carole King, Leonard Bernstein to John Bucchino, Axelrod's Taking the Wheel delivers the "unfailingly engaging and intelligent" (KDHX St. Louis) story of one Jewish man, happily a passenger in life's normal journey, who is thrust into the driver's seat when he encounters unforeseen twists and turns. Directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince. Musical direction by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Gloria Reuben, MARCH 11 AT 9:30PM:

After a sold out debut in December, Gloria Reuben returns to Feinstein's/54 Below. Gloria is best known as an Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress, with acclaimed roles in ER, Raising the Bar, Falling Skies, and Mr. Robot. She also co-starred in Steven Spielberg's film Lincoln, alongside Daniel Day-Lewis and Sally Field. Though known as a screen actress, music has always been a big part of this Toronto-born multitalented artist's life. She returns to the stage with her new show LADIES' NIGHT: Great Ladies of Song, providing a fresh approach to songs from Ella, Shirley, and Billie to Alanis, Sheryl, and Oleta with her unique storytelling and intimate singing style.

$30-40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET, MARCH 11 AT 11:30PM:

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret's sultry charm and feminine energy bring refreshing talent and artistry to the cabaret theater experience. Through music, steamy choreography, and dazzling costumes, the girls of the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret give their audience members sex appeal, spectacle, and variety. Directed and choreographed by Bridget Bose and Andrea Palesh. Musical direction by Vincent Ester. Theatrical direction by Gregory Levine.

Featuring dancing and singing by Bridget Bose, Andrea Palesh, Vincent Ester, Katarina Lott, Melissa Becker, Melissa Buriak, Melissa Cammarata, Alison Coleman, Annie Ester, Kayla Radomski, Brielle Simonelli, Megan Stricker, Ashley Williams, and Jesse Wintermute, and Vincent Ester, Gregory Levine, Zach Berger, Katie Sasse, and Marie Smith as emcees.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Mandy Gonzalez: Raise the Roof, MARCH 12 AT 7PM:

Mandy Gonzalez, on the heels of starring in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an unforgettable solo concert. Star of Broadway, television, and film, Mandy is best known for her portrayal of Nina Rosario in In the Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award after originating the role Off-Broadway. Mandy won an OBIE Award in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', and subsequently appeared on Broadway in Tim Rice and Elton John's Aida, Dance of the Vampires, Lennon, and as Elphaba in Wicked. On screen, Mandy is known for her recent recurring role on ABC's Quantico, as well as on the CBS hit Madam Secretary.

$45-55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Ali Ewoldt, MARCH 12 AT 9:30PM:

Ali Ewoldt, currently starring as Christine in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut. Ali made her professional debut at age 10 in Yeston/Kopit's Phantom and fell madly in love with musical theater. Half Filipino, half 'Midwestern,' Ali got at psychology BA from Yale, performed on Broadway in Les Miserables (Cosette) and The King and I, and played Maria in West Side Story all over the world before returning to the story that began her career.



Featuring special guests Joshua Dela Cruz (Aladdin) and Jeremy Stolle (The Phantom of the Opera).

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Paul Jabara'S RACHAEL LILY ROSENBLOOM... AND DON'T YOU EVER FORGET IT!, MARCH 13 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Paul Jabara's Rachael Lily Rosenbloom was called by the press "the first intentionally campy musical in Broadway history" and "Broadway's first disco musical"- and yet it closed after 7 previews in 1973. Now, Feinstein's/54 Below is serving up the first presentation of Rachael Lily Rosenbloom since its Broadway debut! The show tells the wild and fantastic tale of an average girl going from the Brooklyn fish market to the height of Hollywood glamour. This musical-in-concert will bring this legendary underappreciated musical back to life! Produced by our Director of Programming Jennifer Ashley Tepper. Directed by Max Friedman. New orchestrations by Charlie Rosen. Musical direction by Natalie Tenenbaum. Choreographed by Rachel Goldman. Makeup design by Michael Kushner.

Starring Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, Gigantic, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater) as Rachael Lily Rosenbloom, Jeremy Morse (Waitress, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Drama Desk nominee for Bloodsong of Love) as Ramond De La Troya, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress; The Book Of Mormon; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Glinda, Julia Mattison (Godspell, Ruby Manger, Brooklyn Sound) as Stella Starf***er, Kevin Michael Murphy (The Book of Mormon, If It Only Even Runs A Minute) as Narrator and Others, Natalie Walker (Justin Timberlake vs. Ryan Gosling, The Meanest Birthday Girl) as Barbra Streisand and Others, Jason Veasey (The Lion King, Broadway BounTy Hunter, A Christmas Carol) as Stud Troy and Others, Charlie Franklin (The Bridges of Madison County, The Book of Mormon, The Secret Garden) as Stud Trick and Others, Larry Owens (Spamilton, Gigantic) as Old Bill and Others, and Kathryn Allison (Aladdin, winner of NYMF's Next Broadway Sensation) as Secretary and Others.

$40-50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

ITHACA COLLEGE BFA PERFORMANCE CLASS OF 2017, MARCH 13 AT 11:30PM:

Ithaca College's graduating BFA Performance Class of 2017 prepares to take off into the professional world. Following in the footsteps of Ithaca's fierce alumni who have made names for themselves in theatre, television, and film, the Class of 2017 cannot wait to showcase the culmination of four years of training.

Featuring Aidan Kahl, Alexandra Nicopoulos, Cam Wenrich, Caroline Gorland, Carolyn Trayhan, Celena Vera Morgan, Dan Wisniewski, Denali Bennett, Emily Fenton, Emily Gregonis, Fiona Dolan, Iris Garrison-Driscoll, Jack Higgins, Jacob Shipley, Jordan Dunn-Pilz, Jordan Pesci Jose Useche, Julia Bain, Kalyn Altmyer, Kristina Kastrinelis, Liam Snead, Lily Waldron, Luke Davidson, Mary Herbert, Maya Musial, Michael Doliner, Molly Makowiec, Oghenero Gbaje, Rachel Wong, Rebecca Simpson-Wallack, Sydney Greenfield, and Trevor Eichorn.

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: JOYCE JACKSON'S GUIDE TO DATING, MARCH 14 AT 9:30PM:

In Joyce Jackson's Guide to Dating, a funny and pointed musical parody of an actual dating manual from the 1950s, audiences will find out if the class wallflower might bloom, if a cheerleader dating a nerd could ever spell success, and if the Big Man On Campus and his ambitious girl can show "R-E-S-T-R-A-I-N-T". Music by Broadway's Steve Marzullo. Book and lyrics by Scott Logsdon.

Starring Jake Boyd (Wicked, NBC's The Sound of Music), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots, Lysistrata Jones, Submissions Only), Allison Guinn (Hair, On the Town), David Josefsberg (Honeymoon in Vegas, Act of God), Marissa Miller (Wicked, Pirates!), Lesli Margherita (Broadway's Matilda, Dames at Sea), and Teal Wicks (Finding Neverland, Jekyll & Hyde, Wicked).

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

2017 GRADUATING CLASS OF CARNEGIE MELLON SCHOOL OF DRAMA, MARCH 15 AT 11:30PM:

The 2017 Graduating Class of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama will present their annual showcase in front of industry professionals at Feinstein's/54 Below, celebrating with musical numbers from both classic and contemporary pieces of musical theater. The event will feature performances by the current class as well as notable Broadway CMU alumni. Hosted by Andrew Kober.

Featuring special guests Michael Campayno (The Sound of Music Live, Wicked), Emily Koch (Wicked), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, American Idiot, Chicago) and The CMU Class of 2017: Henry Ayres-Brown, Iris Beaumier, Hanna Berggren, Jordon Bolden, John Clay III, Lea DiMarchi, Joe Essig, Arica Jackson, Lilli Kay, Isaac Miller, Nathan Salstone, Clay Singer, Amanda Fallon Smith.

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Andrew Kober'S KOBERET: FATHERHOOD EDITION, MARCH 16 AT 9:30PM:

Three-time Tony Award eligible actor, unemployed Broadway favorite, and new dad, Andrew Kober (She Loves Me, Les Miserables, Hair), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the sixth edition of his one-man show, Koberet. Featuring songs by Otis Redding, Marc Broussard, and Billy Joel as well as songs by Jason Robert Brown, Drew Gasparini, and Stephen Sondheim, Andrew muses on coming out, going in, gaining weight, and getting thin. Featuring special guest Caissie Levy.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tony Danza: STANDARDS & STORIES, MARCH 17-18 & 31 AT 7PM:

Tony Danza and his talented four-piece band combine timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances in his Feinstein's/54 Below engagement! Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook as well as selections from the hit Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas (which Danza starred in), while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who's The Boss, Danza has also established himself as a Broadway star and a cabaret song and dance man (Broadway's Honeymoon In Vegas, The Producers, A View from the Bridge, The Iceman Cometh).

$75-95 cover charge. $110-120 VIP seating. $140-155 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, MARCH 17 AT 9:30PM:

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, Feinstein's/54 Below's presentation of Broadway's Greatest Hits is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come hear the songs that made Broadway great and made your heart soar. Produced, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel. Cast to be announced.

$35-55 cover charge. $75-90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

KARL SAINT LUCY AND ANDREW MAILLET: STORIES ARE WHAT YOU ASKED FOR, MARCH 17 AT 11:30PM:

Piano-based singer-songwriters with a penchant for mercurial harmonies and prophesies about the end of the world, Karl Saint Lucy and Andrew Maillet are in the habit of making mountains out of mole hills and myths out of the mundane. In Stories Are What You Asked For, both go into their own ancient histories for tall tales and legends that must be shared. Featuring Zac Selissen on guitar.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

CHOPIN MEETS BROADWAY WITH Peisha McPhee AND SERGIU TUHUTIU, MARCH 18 AT 9:30PM:

World-renowned vocalist and American Idol Vocal Coach Peisha McPhee and award-winning European concert pianist Sergiu Tuhutiu have collaborated to create their new, one-night-only show, Chopin Meets Broadway. The show brilliantly brings to life a medley of classical music and Broadway standards, presenting some of the most famous and romantic pieces from classical composers ingeniously arranged to match Broadway standards, with repertoire including Sondheim, Gershwin, and Berlin. Featuring special guests Katharine McPhee and Holt McCallany.

$30-40 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ONE-HIT WONDERS, MARCH 19 AT 7PM:

Remember loving a song and anxiously waiting for what was next from that artist, only for there to be nothing? Or that song of the summer that you can sing every single lyric to, but have no idea who sang it? 54 Below Sings One-Hit Wonders is here to celebrate those songs and remind you just why they were hits...and ponder why these groups had only that one. Music directed by Patrick Sulken. Produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

Featuring Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me, Encores! Big River), Casey Cott (The CW's Riverdale), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Jon Hacker (Jersey Boys, Newsies), Corey Hummerston (The Book of Mormon), Adam Kaplan (Kinky Boots, Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Emily Padgett (Bright Star, Sweet Charity), Zachary Noah Piser (Wicked), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), Mike Ryan (Newsies), Zachary Sayle (Newsies), and Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple).

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC AND LYRICS OF Drew Gasparini: IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY, MARCH 20 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Drew Gasparini, one of Playbill.com's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know", returns to his beloved Feinstein's/54 Below to share It's Kind of a Funny Story, a musical based on the best-selling novel by Ned Vizzini and the 2010 Focus Features film of the same name. The plot begins when Craig Gilner, a sixteen-year-old piece of social wallpaper, attempts and fails to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge, and then admits himself into a mental hospital. Far from the squeezing scrutiny of family, friends, and social media, Craig faces his fears with the help of the unlikeliest people on earth and learns the answer to the question, "If everyone is crazy, is anyone crazy?". Music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini. Book by 2016 Tony nominee and fellow (M)oron Alex Brightman. Orchestrations and musical direction by Justin Goldner. Produced by Erica Rotstein.

Featuring Bryce Pinkham (Holiday Inn, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Preston Boyd (Sunset Boulevard, She Loves Me), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Rozi Baker (Bonnie & Clyde), Evie Dolan (School of Rock), Molly Hager (Waitress), ReEd Campbell (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Noel Carey ("Brooklyn Sound"), Aneesh Sheth (Southern Comfort), Delaney Amatrudo, and Alex Goley.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY, MARCH 21 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did, due to factors ranging from producers with no money, to actors who wouldn't go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time... told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there! Co-hosted by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (author of The Untold Stories of Broadway and our Director of Programming) and Robert W. Schneider (host of the podcast, Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends). Produced and directed by Robert W. Schneider.

Featuring Loni Ackerman from How Do You Do, I Love You, Bryan Fenkart and Patti Murin from Nerds, Tony Award winner Cady Huffman from All About Us, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita representing Prettybelle, Jill Paice representing Rebecca, Shelly Burch representing Robin Hood: The Final Adventure, Tony Award winner Martin Charnin representing Mata Hari, Nick Cartell representing The Rhythm Club, AJ Shively representing The Rhythm Club, Rita Gardner (7pm performance only) representing Harold & Maude, Rebecca Spigelman (7pm performance only) representing Babe, Kevin David Thomas (7pm performance only) representing Arthur: The Musical, Jim Walton representing Captain America (7pm performance only), Paige Davis (9:30pm performance only) representing Pleasures and Palaces, Ryan Vona (9:30pm performance only) representing The Baker's Wife, and Robert Cuccioli representing Captain America (9:30pm performance only).

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

ONE SMALL STEP: ELON MUSIC THEATRE CLASS OF 2017, MARCH 21 AT 11:30PM:

The Elon University Music Theatre Class of 2017 is proud to present "One Small Step," a night of classic and contemporary music, at Feinstein's/54 Below! Throughout the past four years, members of this class have been seen in theatres around the country. This event will mark the NYC debut for all of them and celebrate Elon's renowned music theatre program, as the Class of 2017 welcomes special alumni guest performers Adam Kaplan (Class of 2012) and Kennedy Caughell (Class of 2012) and alumnus Ethan Andersen (Class of 2014) on the keys. Produced by Allison Pichowicz.

Featuring Caleb Albert, Michael Bingham, Julian Burzynski, Lexi Carter, Patrick Coleman, Emily Fallon, Bonnie Flannery, Ruby Gibbs, Andrew Gleckler, Auston Henderson, Dan Lusardi, JJ Niemann, Kelley Norman, Molly O'Meara, Fergie Philippe, Monica Poston, George Roberts, Diego Sayao, and John Henry Ward.

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

FUTUREFEST, MARCH 22-23 AT 7PM:

Following two sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Presented by the Foundation of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular New York and Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high school and college students from a variety of schools perform songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

VILLAIN: DEBLANKS, MARCH 22 AT 9:30PM:

Audience-favorite Villain: DeBlanks (Time Out NY Critics' Pick), returns with an all-star benefit for the ACLU. In this uproarious improvisational comedy written by Billy Mitchell, the audience provides the nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. and the actors provide the laughs - uncensored and unrehearsed - as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise.

Starring Oscar and two-time Tony nominee Kathleen Turner (War of the Roses, Serial Mom), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar), Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only a Play, The Front Page), and more to be announced.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Chris Stevens, MARCH 23 AT 9:30PM:

Chris Stevens makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with Unwritten, a cabaret about lessons learned, everyday surprises, and the making of a bright and memorable future. Stevens has toured the country twice as Rum Tum Tugger on the 30th Anniversary tour of CATS and also played Sky on the national tour of Mamma Mia!. In this personal and inspirational show, Stevens will perform some of the best pop/rock and Broadway hits ever written as he shares his story so far.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Micky Dolenz: A LITTLE BIT BROADWAY, A LITTLE BIT ROCK 'N' ROLL, MARCH 24-25 & 29 AT 7PM:

Micky Dolenz, back by popular demand, is best known as the lead singer of the hugely successful rock 'n' roll band, The Monkees. Micky has also starred in musicals on Broadway, in the West End, and on U.S. national tours (Disney's AIDA (Broadway), Pippin, Hairspray (West End), Grease, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Tom Sawyer) and has recorded two solo albums. In this brand new show Micky has created, he combines his love of Broadway with his love for rock 'n' roll in one thrilling, intimate concert featuring some of the Monkees' greatest hits and rarities as well as songs from musical roles he has performed and shows he loves. Produced by Van Dean. Co-directed by Van Dean and Micky Dolenz. Musical direction by Michael J. Moritz, Jr.

$45-65 cover charge. $70-80 VIP seating. $90-105 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

RED MOUNTAIN THEATRE COMPANY, MARCH 24 AT 9:30PM:

Red Mountain Theatre Company, an amazing theatre in Birmingham, Alabama, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for a one-night event featuring Red Mountain alumni and friends working in the business now.

Featuring Juliet Brooks, Julia Gannon, Alie B. Gorrie, Audrey Cardwell Jones, Martin Landry, Conner Wayne Milam, Lexie Dorsett Sharp, Adam Sullentrop, and others soon to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Nathan Lucrezio, MARCH 24 AT 11:30PM:

Actor Nathan Lucrezio ties theater, pop music, and an inspiring Broadway story together in his solo concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below. Nathan, currently in Aladdin on Broadway, will sing (and riff) along his journey to reach the Great White Way, Irish dance through the hardships of the Big Apple, and tease his latest and upcoming projects. With his memorable and powerful voice, Nathan shares his story that will inspire audiences to follow their passions and embrace the dreams that drive them.

Featuring special guest Kathryn Allison (Aladdin) and others soon to be announced.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Coco Dolenz, WITH SPECIAL GUEST Micky Dolenz, MARCH 25 AT 9:30PM:

Coco Dolenz, musical artist and sister of The Monkees' Micky Dolenz, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in her solo show Songs on My Music Stand. Coco has made a name for herself as a solo artist, having recently toured coast to coast in The Monkees' 50th Anniversary Tour as well as having produced three albums of her own. This show reflects Coco's personal journey, a compilation of her signature performance pieces and personal favorites that had previously sat on her music stand at home...until now.

Featuring special guest Micky Dolenz.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

FATHER FORGIVE ME FOR I HAVE SINNED: JOSÉ ROLDAN, JR, MARCH 25 AT 11:30PM:

Following performances on two tours and at over ten venues across the United States, José Roldan, Jr. brings his solo show Father Forgive Me For I Have Sinned to Feinstein's/54 Below. This show presents an autobiographical, coming-of-age story about a Latino boy who grows up in the South Bronx during the 1980s and 1990s and ultimately and inspiringly gains self-acceptance. In a moving, award-winning performance, José straddles the inner struggles of being a gay man while also defying negative cultural stereotypes about his sexual identity, channeling some of his most memorable family members. Written and performed by José Roldan, Jr. Directed by Dante Albertie.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, MARCH 26 AT 7PM:

A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history, and assorted tidbits of theatrical lore. Cast to be announced.

$30-45 cover charge. $65-70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 LOVES YOU: A CONCERT FOR MENTAL HEALTH, MARCH 26 AT 9:30PM:

Stars of Broadway and TV come together to celebrate life and bring awareness to the importance of mental health with an evening of uplifting hits! Hear songs from Broadway shows, films, and popular music, along with stories of perseverance, survival, and compassion as well as the awkward, off-putting, and hilarious. Co-produced by Caitlin Cooke ("Rules of Cool") and David De Almo (Mike Birbiglia's "Thank God for Jokes"), in association with the mental health awareness blog Breaking the Stigmas. Musical directed by Ben Caplan. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Featuring Ashley Kate Adams, Alex Brightman, Alyson Cambridge, Michael Campayno, David De Almo, Sally Eidman, Drew Gasparini, Jenna Leigh Green, Courtney Halford, F. Michael Haynie, Kate Loprest, Julia Mattison, Alessa Neeck, Larisa Oleynik, Will Roland, Ravi Roth, Clyde Voce, Ari McKay Wilford, and others soon to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Seth Rudetsky, Kevin Chamberlin, Roger Bart, AND Kerry Butler!, MARCH 27 & 30 AT 9:30PM:

The "amahzing" SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky is joined by three of the funniest stars on Broadway - Tony Award winner Roger Bart (The Producers), Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family), and Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Rock of Ages) - for an evening of song and laughter. All four recently starred in the Broadway musical Disaster!, and now Seth's bringing them to Feinstein's/54 Below to perform their favorite comedic songs and sketches and also tell some backstage Broadway stories including a section about Disaster!.

$40-50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: TARA TREMENDOUS!, MARCH 28 AT 7PM:

Feinstein's/54 Below presents a whimsical evening, featuring the story and songs from Tara Tremendous! The Musical. The show is based on the light-hearted #1 iTunes Kids & Family superhero podcast about a little girl from Big City who dreams of a life far away from her controlling, snobby grandmother, in which she can help others just the way her parents taught her. Tara gets her chance when she goes from ordinary to extraordinary overnight, after accidentally receiving the powers of every superhero in the world... but will Grandmother Evelyn - president of the Anti-Superhero Society - allow her to embrace her destiny or squash her heroic future? With many show-stopping tunes, the night will be funny, over-the-top, and totally TREMENDOUS all the way! Created by award-winning writer, composer and lyricist Stewart St. John. Composed by Michael Plahuta. Produced by Todd Fisher.

Featuring Mimi Ryder (Broadway's Matilda) and Micky Dolenz.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Alexis Michelle, MARCH 28 AT 9:30PM:

Alexis Michelle, star of the latest season of Rupaul's Drag Race, is all powdered, pink, and ready for her Feinstein's/54 Below encore, presenting the humorous and poignant memoir of how Alex Michaels, a boy from SoHo, emerged as Alexis Michelle, New York's premiere theatrical drag queen. With songs ranging from standards to classic character numbers and new interpretations of contemporary pop hits, Alexis is certain to bring the sweet things in life with this one-of-a-kind cabaret experience! Music direction by Brandon James Gwinn. Produced by James Will McBride.

$25-45 cover charge. $60-80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? SONGS OF PROTEST AND RESISTANCE, MARCH 29 AT 9:30PM:

Showcasing both well-known and forgotten theatre and cabaret songs, Do You Hear the People Sing? celebrates a tradition of using music to raise your voice for those who need it most. From the songs of Berlin nightclubs and the WPA Theater to the incisive satire of Assassins and Cabaret - with everything in between - this concert reminds us of the power of music to amplify a message at the times when resistance is needed most. Produced by Evan Feist, Pat Cerasaro and Sam Strum. Musical direction by Andrew Fox. Directed by Pat Cerasaro with assistant direction by Samantha Joy Pearlman. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the ACLU.

Featuring Joan Barber, Noel Carey, Jack Grace, Em Grosland, Amy Jo Jackson, Carly Kincannon, Nellie McKay, Larry Owens, Samantha Joy Pearlman, Ashleigh Rainey, Annemarie Rosano, Babs Winn, and more to be announced.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Annette Warren, MARCH 30 AT 7PM:

Annette Warren, the "secret" singing voice of Ava Gardner and Lucille Ball in films such as the MGM classic Show Boat as well as a nightclub, TV, and recording star, will make her long-awaited return to New York at the age of 94 with a special performance of her new one-woman show, I Ain't Done Yet. Recounting and celebrating her career spanning the last 70 years, this show traces Warren's illustrious life with songs and stories. The evening will include selections from Warren's Golden Age singing career in Show Boat, Sorrowful Jones, and Fancy Pants as well as jazz standards from her series of albums.

Featuring Grammy and two-time Emmy winner John McDaniel on piano and Warren's protégé, rising opera star AaRon Blake, who will make his Metropolitan debut that week.

$40-50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

WANNA BETTE? CACOPHONY DANIELS SINGS Bette Midler, MARCH 30 AT 11:30PM:

Bistro Award-winning drag queen beltress Cacophony Daniels (aka Jersey Boys' Courter Simmons) pays tribute to everyone's favorite bathouse beauty, the one and only Bette Midler, in a fun evening of Ms. M's best tunes sung in their original keys as only Cacophony can.

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

PLAYBILL'S THE TYLER MOUNT VLOG LIVE! STARRING Andréa Burns, Jay Armstrong Johnson AND Lesli Margherita, MARCH 31 AT 9:30PM:

After a sold out Feinstein's/54 Below debut, Tyler Mount, popular YouTube personality and the king of Broadway gossip, is at it again in front of a live studio audience. As the official vlogger for Playbill, his popular web series, The Tyler Mount Vlog, features some of the entertainment industry's biggest performers in a hysterical and never-before-seen format.

Starring Andréa Burns, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Lesli Margherita.

$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

BITCHING AND BELTING: AN EVENING WITH Michael Gioia AND FRIENDS, MARCH 31 AT 11:30PM:

Following three, sold-out editions of the sassiest show in town, Bitching and Belting will ring in the first of April with more alternative facts than your Facebook feed allows. This show is an unforgettable event where no complaint is too small and no note is too high.Michael Gioia and his Broadway favorites perform a set list of the sassiest songs, most dangerous duets, and, of course, some bad-ass bitching.

$25 cover charge. $50 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

