COME FROM AWAY's Chad Kimball to Introduce 'CHANNEL OF PEACE' Author Kevin Tuerff at The Drama Book Shop

Kevin Tuerff was honored when his story was included in the Broadway musical, Come From Away. Tony-nominated American actor Chad Kimball portrays the author's story onstage.

River Grove Books published "Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander," a memoir by author Kevin Tuerff, on February 28, 2017. It is the only first-person book of the events in Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001.

Since the Broadway musical Come From Away won a Tony award, sales of the book have increased, along with requests for book readings and signings. The author has scheduled a two-week book tour across Newfoundland August 2-16.

Tuerff will conduct a book reading and multi-media presentation at Drama Bookshop, 250 W. 40th Street in New York at 6pm June 29. He will be introduced by his on stage doppelganger, Chad Kimball.

Pay It Forward 9/11 is the grassroots initiative, founded by Tuerff in 2002, which encourages doing three good deeds to strangers on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks. This effort was recently recognized at the Ford's Theater Annual Gala and is included in a permanent exhibit called "Seeds of Service" at the new 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City.

Tuerff now lives in New York City and is now available for keynote or motivational speaking on "How kindness to strangers can heal the divide."

Twenty-five percent of net proceeds of book sales benefit Gander Refugee Outreach, helping Syrian refugees. Additional information is available at channelofpeacebook.com.

