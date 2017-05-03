Bryce Pinkham and More to Headline DUST AND SHADOW at Highline Ballroom

"Dust and Shadow" will play in concert at the Highline Ballroom, Monday, July 17th, 2017 at 8pm, featuring Bryce Pinkham, Drew Gehling, Kevin Massey and more!

"Dust and Shadow," based on the novel by Lyndsay Faye, tells the story of the Jack the Ripper killings, through the eyes of Watson, and pins Sherlock Holmes against the infamous Jack the Ripper.

The July 17th concert marks the first time "Dust and Shadow" will be presented to the public.

With music by Jonathan Reid Gealt, lyrics by Dustin Sullivan and a book by Kasey Marino, the evening will feature TONY nominee Bryce Pinkham (Gentleman's Guide) as Sherlock Holmes, Drew Gehling (Waitress, Roman Holiday) as Dr. John Watson, Kevin Massey (Gentleman's Guide, Memphis) as Constable Edward Bennett, Alexa Green as Mary Ann Nichols, Julia Burrows as Annie Chapman, Sally Eidman as Elizabeth Stride, Amy Toporek as Catherine Eddowes and Jenny Ashman as Mary Jane Kelly.

The concert will also feature Michael Deleget, Patrick Massey, Nicholas Ryan and Jamal Lee. Matt Hinkley will be rounding out the evening's creative team with additional arrangements, orchestrations and musical supervision.

Additional casting will be announced soon.

"Dust and Shadow" takes place at the Highline Ballroom, 431 West 16th Street, NYC. Tickets $25 Advanced' $30 Day of at www.highlineballroom.com or by calling 212-414-5994.

