Broadwaysted Podcast has Another Round with Broadway Records' Robbie Rozelle

This week we're pouring out "Another Round" with a close #FriendOfTheShow: Broadwaysted Buddy Robbie Rozelle! This week we're being fancy (not really) and drinking champagne (but really champagne, Bryan!) as we chat with Robbie about his upcoming solo cabaret debut at 54 Below.

In this Fan-Flopping-tastic episode, we create a "Fantasy Flop" League. Game Master Kimberly leads us all in a few rounds of "Plot Points," and somehow we end up discussing Guthrie's chicken fingers in Tallahassee, Florida. #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds us talking about Barrow Street Theater's SWEENEY TODD (definitely not a flop!)...and then we discuss why "Tunnel of Love" from the original production of SIDE SHOW is an amazing song.

We love Robbie and can't wait to see his show, so make sure to get your tickets to "Songs from Inside My Locker" kicking off Tony Weekend at 54 Below on June 9th, 2017 at 9:30pm.

Robbie's Bio : Robbie Rozelle has directed and written or co-written sold-out cabaret shows for Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Amour), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian's Rainbow), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge), Steven Ferezy, Jonathan Demar, Rachel Levy, "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 7 contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis and frequent collaborator Jessica Vosk (Elephaba on the Wicked tour). He co-produced the album Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett Sing Scott Alan [Deluxe Edition], and was an associate producer of Jonathan Reid Gealt's "Whatever I Want It To Be."

Robbie is a Grammy voting member. For three years, Robbie served as the graphic designer and creative director for Playbill, culminating in the design he is most proud of, the branding of #PlaybillPride, a 30-day initiative of the LGBT movement in the theatre that included a redesign of their historic logo for the month of June. He currently serves as the in-house designer for Grammy-winning record label Broadway Records, where he designed the iconic "What the World Needs Now is Love" in response to Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. He also runs Ghostlight Design. When not designing, he can usually be found tweeting jokes and random musings at @divarobbie.

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

