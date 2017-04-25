Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes COME FROM AWAY's Caesar Samayoa

This week we are officially branding ourselves as islanders because we're kissing the cod with Come From Away star Caesar Samayoa! We're pouring out gin & tonic and wine and discussing Caesar's epic journey with Come From Away from Seattle to DC, Toronto, and NYC (and an ice rink in Gander!)

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek includes Bryan loving HELLO DOLLY!, Kevin gushing about the incredible INDECENT, and Caesar raving about DEAR EVAN HANSEN (the show and the album!) Game Master Kimberly introduces the game "Newfoundland Slang...or Something I Just Made Up on the Subway" and TWO Lights of Broadway Show Cards Games: "Costume Party" and "Backyard BBQ." Everyone should see Come From Away and we're so stoked to have Caesar as a #FriendOfTheShow, so get your tickets and listen in as Caesar Samayoa gets Broadwaysted!

BONUS: After the episode is Part One of our libations and laughs with Broadway Bound Kids Founder Erin Glass, Executive Director Jessica Diaz, and actor Karl Kenzler (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF). The Broadwaysted Crew are competing against each other to raise more money for the 2nd Annual Broadway Bee (Kevin's for Bhavesh Patel, Kimberly's for Karl Kenzler, and Bryan's for Evan Todd) so check out www.crowdrise.com/The2ndAnnualBroadwayBee and click on the actor to find Kevin, Kimberly, and Bryan's teams and support us and a great cause! #TeamBryan #TeamKevin #TeamKimberly

Caesar's Bio :

Caesar Samayoa is currently appearing on Broadway in the brilliant new musical Come From Away. Caesar has also been seen on Broadway in SISTER ACT and THE PEE-WEE HERMAN SHOW, and Off-Broadway in LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST (Delacorte Theater), SHAKESPEARE'S R&J, and Bernstein's MASS (Carnegie Hall).

Credits include leading roles in film, TV, Off-Broadway and regional theatre companies including The Public Theater, Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, and Tectonic Theater Project. Caesar has also appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, and various national and international concert tours. BFA, Ithaca College. CaesarSamayoa.com. @CaesarSamayoa

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

