Broadway's THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Starts Previews Tonight

The Lyceum Theatre welcomes the Broadway debut of the Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning West End hit comedy, starting tonight, March 9, for an official opening on April 2, 2017.

Produced by Kevin McCollum, J. J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd. and Catherine Schreiber, The Play That Goes Wrong begins performances next Thursday, March 9 and officially opens Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong will star the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. Also joining the cast are Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 Whatsonstage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK Broadwayworld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its third smash hit year on the West End and has announced a national tour that will visit 30 venues across throughout the UK through July 2017.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over half a million around the world.

Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

In addition to the current hit London production of The Play That Goes Wrong at The Duchess Theatre, Mischief Theatre's The Comedy About A Bank Robbery plays The Criterion Theatre and their production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong recently completed a limited holiday run at The Apollo Theatre to rave reviews, making Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields the youngest ever writers to have three shows playing simultaneously in the West End. On New Year's Eve, a specially filmed studio version of Peter Pan Goes Wrong was broadcast by the BBC and has been viewed by six million people in the UK.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd. and Catherine Schreiber.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Rob Falconer (Trevor). Actor-musician, composer and writer, trained at Rose Bruford College, London. Sound designer and magician for fun! Theatre: Sinbad the Sailor, Sword in the Stone (New Wolsey Theatre); Slow Falling Bird (Arts Theatre, West End); Romeo and Juliet (Watermill Theatre); The Play That Goes Wrong (Orig. Cast, Duchess Theatre, West End/Int. Tour); Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Pleasance Theatre); Cool Hand Luke (Aldwych Theatre, West End). @Rob_Falconer

Dave Hearn (Max) is one of the founding members of Mischief Theatre. Training: LAMDA foundation course before completing a three-year acting course at Rose Bruford. Theatre includes: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Improfest in Poland, Let's See What Happens, Lights! Camera! Improvise!, Late Night Impro Fight, Buffoons, Mogic as well as eight Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. Other credits include: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong (ITV), Grease (Secret Cinema), Prometheus (Secret Cinema).

Henry Lewis (Robert) is an Olivier Award-winning writer, actor and Artistic Director of Mischief Theatre. Credits: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (West End), The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Winner: Olivier & WhatsOnStage Awards - Best New Comedy), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End, BBC1, Olivier Best New Comedy nominee), Mercury Fur (Trafalgar Studios, Off West End Award Best Production nominee), Beasts & Beauties (Hampstead), Superior Donuts (Southwark Playhouse, Peter Brook Empty Space Award winner) Royal Variety Performance (ITV), Keep it in the Family (ITV), Christmas Goes Wrong (BBC Radio 2).

Charlie Russell (Sandra). Actor/Creative Development with Mischief Theatre since 2009. London's West End: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Play That Goes Wrong, Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Mischief Theatre). UK Tour: The Play That Goes Wrong. TV: Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Doctors, And Then There Were None (all BBC1), Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong, Keep it in the Family, Thirteen (all ITV1), #FindTheGirl (BBC3 Online). Radio: Taste - A Twist of Dahl (BBC Radio 4). Training: LAMDA.

Jonathan Sayer (Dennis) is an Olivier award-winning writer and the company director of Mischief Theatre. Training: LAMDA. Theatre: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (writer/actor), The Play That Goes Wrong (writer/actor, Olivier Awards and WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (writer/actor), Mischief Theatre and Reading Rep's The Nativity Goes Wrong (writer), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (actor/improviser/producer, Spirit of the Fringe Award 2013), Rachael's Café (general manager). Television: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC One- writer/actor/associate producer) The Royal Variety performance- The Play That Goes Wrong (ITV- writer/actor) Radio: The Christmas Show That Goes Wrong (BBC radio two).

Henry Shields (Chris) is an award-winning writer and has been a member of Mischief Theatre since 2009. Theatre includes: The Play That Goes Wrong (writer/actor, winner 2015 Olivier Award and Whatsonstage Award for Best New Comedy), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (writer/actor, 2016 Olivier Award nominee for Best New Comedy), The Nativity Goes Wrong (writer), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (writer/actor) and The Busy Body (Southwark Playhouse). Television includes: The Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong, "Holby City" (BBC), "Keep it in the Family" (ITV) and Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC).

Greg Tannahill (Jonathan). Trained at LAMDA. Theatre includes: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Play That Goes Wrong (Mischief Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Lamb Players), Beyond Beauty (Rebel Theatre), Events While Guarding the Bofors Gun (Pennard Road Productions), Irons (Local Girl Productions) and The Shoemaker's Holiday (Sam Wannamaker Festival, Shakespeare's Globe). Television includes: The Royal Variety Performance 2015 (The Play That Goes Wrong), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC).

Nancy Zamit (Annie). Actress/Creative Development & Associate Director for Mischief Theatre. West End (original cast) includes: The Play That Goes Wrong; Peter Pan Goes Wrong; The Comedy About A Bank Robbery; Lights! Camera! Improvise!. Television: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC), The Royal Variety Performance 2015 (ITV), "Stupid" (BBC), "Bus Life" (Disney Channel). Directing: Dying City (Gatehouse), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (on behalf of Mischief Theatre, 2017 recast). Assistant Directing: The Play That Goes Wrong (2016), Waiting For Waiting For Godot. Choreography includes: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End & BBC).

Bryony Corrigan (Understudy) trained at LAMDA. Theatre: Wendy in Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Kenny Wax Productions West End), Sandra in The Play That Goes Wrong (Kenny Wax Productions West End), How I Learned to Drive (Southwark Playhouse), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Edinburgh Fringe, Trafalgar Studios), Nativity Goes Wrong (Mischief Theatre/ Reading Rep), The Exclusion Zone (Southwark Playhouse). Television: "Holby City," "Inspector George Gently," Peter Pan Goes Wrong Christmas Special (BBC), "Downton Abbey" (ITV). Short films: Tiny Bible, Untenanted. Voice: "Dark Souls III," "Squadron 42" (video games), Christmas Goes Wrong (BBC Radio 2).

Matthew Cavendish (Understudy). Training: LAMDA. Theatre includes: Peter Pan Goes Wrong (West End and UK Tour), The Play That Goes Wrong (West End), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Mischief Theatre), Sleeping Beauty (Park Theatre), Naughty Pour Homme (workshop, Park Theatre), The Boys From Syracuse (Union Theatre), Still Life and Romeo and Juliet (both The Old Red Lion Theatre), The Borrowers (Northern Stage, Erica Whyman), An Intimate Evening with Ruthie Henshall (Guest soloist, Three Pin Productions), News Revue (Canal Cafe). Television includes: "Eltham Reality Boys" (Pilot). Matt is a member of The Showstoppers! and an associate member of Mischief Theatre.

Amelia McClain (Understudy). Broadway: Noises Off, Fool for Love, The Heidi Chronicles, Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike, and The House of Blues Leaves. Other New York: Lone Star Spirits (Crowded Outlet), October/November (E.S.T.), and Dance Dance Revolution (Les Freres Corbusier). Regional: Arena Stage, The Old Globe, St. Louis Repertory, Cincinnati Playhouse, Pioneer Theatre, Merrimack Repertory, TheatreSquared, and others. Education: B.F.A.- The University of Evansville, M.F.A.- New York University's Graduate Acting Program.

Jonathan Fielding (Understudy). Broadway: Noises Off, Pygmalion (Roundabout), The Seagull (Walter Kerr). NYC: 59E59, Dixon Place. Regional: The Old Globe, Ford's Theatre, Penguin Rep, Amphibian Stage Productions. He is a founder of the Harbor Stage Company in Wellfleet, MA. TV: "Gotham" (FOX), "American Odyssey" (NBC), "The Devil You Know" (HBO Pilot). MFA: Rutgers, Mason Gross School of the Arts. BFA: TCU, Fort Worth, TX (his home town). Jonathan thanks the Harbor Crew for operating without him and the company of The Play That Goes Wrong for operating with him.

Jonathan Sayer / Henry Lewis / Henry Shields (Authors) met while training at LAMDA, and worked in comedy before writing together. Their first show, The Play That Goes Wrong (Best New Comedy, Olivier Awards 2015), started on the UK fringe before opening in the West End in 2014. Similar success has followed with their third show, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, currently running at London's Criterion Theatre. Their second project together, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, is a regular West End Christmas fixture and was adapted last year for BBC Television. They are currently developing new scripts for stage and TV.

Mark Bell (Director). Trained at Ecole Internationale de Theatre, Jacques Lecoq and was co-Artistic Director of Liquid Theatre. Liquid shows include If You Were Mine (ACW), Feeding Time (BAC), Endgame (BAC) and Crave (BAC & Touring). Directing includes: Che Disastro di Commedia (Theatro Greco, Rome); Waiting For Waiting For Godot (St James Theatre, off West End); The Comedy About a Bank Robbery (West End); Ma Este Megbukunk (Central Szinhaz, Budapest); The Play That Goes Wrong (West End); Blue Blood by Anna Jordan (Riverside); The Revengers Tragedy (RCSSD, London); A Servant to Two Masters, Scapin (CMU, Pittsburgh); The Snowfall (Etcetera). Mark has taught and Directed at LAMDA, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, UEA and East 15 acting schools. www.markbell.info.

Kevin McCollum (Producer) has received three Tony Awards for Best Musical for In the Heights (2008), Avenue Q (2004), and Rent (1996), which was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. He also produced The Drowsy Chaperone (2006, winner of 5 Tonys), and most recently the Tony-nominated shows Hand To God, Something Rotten!, and Motown the Musical. Something Rotten! and Motown the Musical are currently touring America, and Motown can also be seen on London's West End. Mr. McCollum was trained at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music, and earned his master's from the University of Southern California's Peter Stark Producing Program.

J.J. Abrams (Producer) has no idea what he's doing here. A fan of theater since he was a child, he claims to be thrilled to make his first foray onto Broadway with The Play That Goes Wrong. Abrams, founder of Bad Robot Productions, is a writer, director and/or producer of such television series as "Felicity," "Alias," "Lost," "Fringe," "Person of Interest," and "Westworld" and such films as Mission Impossible: III, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Super 8, Star Trek Into Darkness, Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Star Trek Beyond. In 2013, Abrams collaborated with Doug Dorst on the novel "S.," which became a New York Times Best Seller. Abrams most recently directed and produced Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which he also co-wrote with Lawrence Kasdan. He and his wife, Katie McGrath, live in Los Angeles with their three children.

Kenny Wax (Producer) is a triple Olivier Award winning London Producer. His musical Top Hat won three Olivier Awards including Best New Musical from its seven nominations. His production of Once On This Island received four Olivier Nominations winning Best New Musical in 1995. The Play That Goes Wrong won Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards in 2015 and has played over 1000 performances in the West End. Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for an Olivier in 2016 and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is now into its second year at the Criterion. Recent West End productions include the Olivier nominated Hetty Feather. New productions for 2017 include an adaptation of Fellini's La Strada and Around the World in 80 Days.

Catherine Schreiber (Producer) is most proud of bringing The Scottsboro Boys to London where it won The London Critics' Circle Award, The Evening Standard Award and was nominated for seven Olivier Awards including Best New Musical (Young Vic/Garrick Theatre). She is currently a producer on Dreamgirls (West End) and a Lead Producer on the Cy Coleman Musical, The Life, having its London Premiere this spring as well as the UK tour of Moira Buffini's Gabriel. Catherine is a Tony Winner for Clybourne Park. Her five Tony nominations include Fiddler on the Roof, The Scottsboro Boys, Next Fall and Peter and the Starcatcher. Past Productions: Olivier nominated People Places and Things, Show Boat, The King's Speech (West End), Stick Fly (Broadway), The Boy From Oz (Peru), The Effect, Desperate Writers (Off-Broadway).

MISCHIEF THEATRE COMPANY (Producer) was founded in 2008 by graduates of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Starting as an improvised theatre group on the London and Edinburgh fringes, they have grown into one of the UK's leading theatre companies, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy for The Play That Goes Wrong, and licensing their productions worldwide. Their newest show, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is currently running in London's West End. In December 2016, Mischief made their TV debut on the BBC with Peter Pan Goes Wrong which has also just finished a West End run.

