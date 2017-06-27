Broadway's Megan Hilty To Play London Concerts

Megan Hilty, Broadway star and the lead of TVs hit musical series SMASH tweeted today that Club 11 London, the producers who bought London Matthew Morrison, Tituss Burgess and Jeremy Jordan are bringing Megan Hilty to London to perform in concert. Full ticket info and concert dates and details will be provided in the next few days.

Last year, Hilty released her new holiday album "A Merry Little Christmas" and starred on the big screen opposite Warren Beatty in "Rules Don't Apply". On TV, he starred alongside Sean Hayes in NBC's comedy "Sean Saves the World." Prior to that, she portrayed the seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash" for two seasons.

In March 2013, Hilty released her debut solo album, "It Happens All the Time," which included fresh interpretations of compositions by contemporary songwriters and producers. She previously starred as Lorelei Lee, the diamond-loving blonde made famous by Carol Channing,in the Encores! production of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked." She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles. After receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of Doralee Rhodes in Broadway's "9 to 5: The Musical," She most recently appeared on Broadway in NOISES OFF, for which she received a Tony nomination.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

