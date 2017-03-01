London's Immersive SWEENEY TODD Opens Tonight Off-Broadway

The Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street welcomes the stars of the original London incarnation of the production, Jeremy Secomb (as Sweeney Todd), Siobhán McCarthy (as Mrs. Lovett), Duncan Smith (as Judge Turpin) and Joseph Taylor (as Tobias), reprising their performances for New York audiences.

They will be joined by American actors Matt Doyle (as Anthony), Alex Finke (as Johanna), Betsy Morgan (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman) and Brad Oscar (as The Beadle).

Sweeney Todd, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, began performances on February 14, 2017 with an opening night tonight, March 1, 2017 at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street, NYC).

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and features set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangement by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, lighting design by Amy Mae Smith, sound design by Matt Stine, and production stage management by Richard Hodge. The cast also includes Colin Anderson, Liz Pearce and Monet Sabel.

Siobhan McCarthy, Jeremy Secomb, Duncan Smith, and Joseph Taylor are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association.

This production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett immerses audiences in a completely new theatrical experience. This Sweeney Todd comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London where the show debuted in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, the oldest continuously operating pie shop in the city, before transferring (by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh) to a West End venue on Shaftesbury Avenue. The working pie-shop environment will be re-created at the Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd is produced by Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten, Seaview Productions, Fiona Rudin, Barrow Street Theatre, Jean Doumanian, Rebecca Goldand Nate Koch (Executive Producer).

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

As recently announced, former White House Executive Pastry Chef William "Bill" Yosses (dubbed "the Crust Master" by President Barack Obama) will serve as the production's official pie maker throughout the New York run. In keeping with the original Tooting production and the West End transfer, "pie and mash" will be available for purchase by all audience members prior to every performance, served communally in the pie shop where the production is set. Bill Yosses will recreate the "pie and mash" experience for Barrow Street audiences. An authentic slice of Victorian London, the traditional dish consists of a meat pie, a generous helping of mashed potato and hot parsley sauce - otherwise known as "liquor" - which is an optional extra. Both meat and veg pie options will be available.

Tooting Arts Club was established in 2011 with the aim to stage high quality professional productions in an area that lacks a permanent home for theatre. The company takes inspiration from the area, using local buildings to stage performances that draw audiences from across London, including critically acclaimed productions of Invasion! by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, Lucy Kirkwood's Tinderbox, Barrie Keeffe's Barbarians (Tooting and West End) and an outdoor A Midsummer Night's Dream. This third encounter of Sweeney Todd will be Tooting Arts Club's eighth production - and their first in New York City.

ABOUT THE CAST:

Jeremy Secomb (Sweeney Todd) is currently playing the role of Javert in the London production of LES MISERABLES at the Queens Theatre on the West End. He has also appeared in the London productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Lend Me A Tenor, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, Evita and more.

Siobhán McCarthy (Mrs. Lovett) created the role of Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! on the West End, earning an Olivier Award nomination. She also created the role of the Mistress in the world premiere of Evita. Her other credits include Blood Brothers, Chess, LES MISERABLES, Jesus Christ Superstar and Hairspray.

Duncan Smith (Judge Turpin) has appeared in several West End, London, and UK touring productions including The Sound of Music, The Phantom of the Opera, La Cage Aux Folles, Marguerite, Anything Goes, Calamity Jane, The Secret Garden, Evita, Spend! Spend! Spend!, and Chess.

Joseph Taylor (Tobias) recently played the title role in Scott Mills: The Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, after landing the role through a nationwide talent search for BBC Radion One. Other recent UK credits include Peter Pan, Lost Boy, Lear, The Boy Player, Five Children & It, and the film Kidnap.

Matt Doyle (Anthony) has appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, War Horse, Bye Bye Birdie and Spring Awakening. He has also appeared off-Broadway in Jasper in Deadland and Brooklynite.

Alex Finke (Johanna) recently played Cosette in the Broadway production of LES MISERABLES. She has also appeared as Hope Harcourt in the national tour of the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Anything Goes as well as productions at the Denver Center, Pittsburgh CLO and Music Theatre Wichita.

Betsy Morgan (Pirelli & Beggar Woman) has appeared on Broadway in The King and I (standby to Kelli O'Hara), LES MISERABLES, A Little Night Music, The Little Mermaid and High Fidelity, as well as the off-Broadway productions of Found, First Daughter Suite, The Fantasticks, and Bernarda Alba.

Brad Oscar (The Beadle) is a two-time Tony Award nominee for his performances in The Producers and, most recently, Something Rotten! He has also appeared on Broadway in Big Fish, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Addams Family, Spamalot, Jeykll & Hyde and Aspects of Love.

