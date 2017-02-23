BROADWAY SESSIONS Celebrates Black History Month with Starry Lineup Tonight

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Tonight, February 23rd, Broadway Sessions will celebrate Black History Month focusing on African American themes, characters, music, moments and impact on musical theatre's past and present and future featuring a starry roster of Broadway veterans.

Scheduled to perform are Aisha deHaas (Caroline, Or Change, Brig in Da Noise), Charity Angel Dawson (Waitress, Side Show), T. Oliver Reid (Sunset Blvd, Mary Poppins), Marcus Paul James (In The Heights, Rent), Kenita Miler (The Color Purple, Xanadu), Clifton Oliver (Wicked, Motown), Ariana DeBose ( A Bronx's Tale, Hamilton), Ta'Rea Campbell (The Lion King, Sister Act), Daisy Hobbs (Aladdin, Memphis), Nik Walker (Hamilton), Antwayne Hopper (Hair), Nora Schell (Spamilton), Imari Hardon (Ave Q), Zurin Villanueava (Shuffle Along), Avery Smith.

The evening will also feature performances by vocalist Will T. Travis.

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Broadway Sessions is proud of its collaboration with BroadwayWorld, which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net.

