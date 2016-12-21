Breaking News: Broadway Revival of FALSETTOS to Air on PBS' 'Live From Lincoln Center' in 2017

Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells

in FALSETTOS

BWW has confirmed that the current Broadway revival of William Finn and James Lapine's musical FALSETTOS will air as part of PBS' "Live From Lincoln Center." No air date has been announced.



Lincoln Center Theater's new production of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos began previews Thursday, September 29, and will play its final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48 Street) on January 8th.



The company includes Anthony Rosenthal (as Jason), Tracie Thoms (as Dr. Charlotte), Brandon Uranowitz (as Mendel), Betsy Wolfe (as Cordelia), Stephanie J. Block (as Trina), Christian Borle (as Marvin), and Andrew Rannells (as Whizzer).



FALSETTOS, which won two TONY AWARDS for its score by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine, combines the duo's 1981 musical March of the Falsettos with their 1990 sequel Falsettoland, to tell the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, and their extended family from the early '80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis.



The 2016 Falsettos will be directed by James Lapine. The production will have choreography by Spencer Liff, sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Jennifer Caprio, lighting by Jeff Croiter, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and musical direction by Vadim Feichtner, conducting Michael Starobin's original orchestrations.



Photo credit: Joan Marcus

