Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/17

Feb. 13, 2017  
Click below to access all the grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/12/2017 in BroadwayWorld.com's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: SUNSET BOULEVARD (4.6%), THE LION KING (3.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.2%), ALADDIN (0.4%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-15.9%), WICKED (-14.2%), KINKY BOOTS (-12.0%), IN TRANSIT (-10.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-9.9%), CATS (-8.4%), BEAUTIFUL (-8.3%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-6.9%), THE PRESENT (-5.4%), CHICAGO (-4.5%), PARAMOUR (-3.1%), ON YOUR FEET! (-2.3%), JITNEY (-0.9%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • THE COLOR PURPLE Wins Best Musical Theater Album GRAMMY Award
  • Update: Lyceum Theatre Fire Caused by Electrical Panel; No Significant Damage Reported
  • New from BWW: Turn Your Database Listing Into Your Own Personal Website
  • VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo and John Legend Perform the Grammys 'In Memoriam' Segment
  • Christian Borle Speaks About Building His Own Willy Wonka
  • Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Feb. 12

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com