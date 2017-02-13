Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/17

Click below to access all the grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/12/2017 in BroadwayWorld.com's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: SUNSET BOULEVARD (4.6%), THE LION KING (3.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.2%), ALADDIN (0.4%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-15.9%), WICKED (-14.2%), KINKY BOOTS (-12.0%), IN TRANSIT (-10.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-9.9%), CATS (-8.4%), BEAUTIFUL (-8.3%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-6.9%), THE PRESENT (-5.4%), CHICAGO (-4.5%), PARAMOUR (-3.1%), ON YOUR FEET! (-2.3%), JITNEY (-0.9%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

