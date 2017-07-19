Broadway Alum Annie Potts Signs On to CBS's YOUNG SHELDON

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Annie Potts (Broadway's PIPPIN, GOD OF CARNAGE) has joined the cast of CBS's BIG BANG THEORY spin-off series YOUNG SHELDON. The series marks a return to television for Potts, best known for her starring role in DESIGNING WOMEN. As previously reported, YOUNG SHELDON will star Iain Armitage of BIG LITTLE LIES and Broadway theater critic fame.

The Broadway alum will portray Meemaw, young Sheldon's "foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother." The character has been played by June Squibb several times throughout the run of the hit CBS comedy series. She is described as "a woman who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts."

Emmy winner and Broadway vet Jim Parsons will serve as narrator on the series. Young Sheldon will premiere Monday, Sept. 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular time period on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

About YOUNG SHELDON: For 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and Science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd 9-year-old brother. Finally, there's Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, who sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains THE ONE person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. For 10 years on "The Big Bang Theory," audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy gives us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

