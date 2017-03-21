Brian Stokes Mitchell Cast in New CBS Pilot PERFECT CITIZEN

According to Deadline, Broadway veteran Brian Stokes Mitchell has been cast as a series regular in the new CBS legal drama, Perfect Citizen.

Starring opposite Noah Wyle, this new drama comes from the executive producer of The Good Wife, Craig Turk. The series will center around Wyle's character, Deck, a former general counsel for the NSA who embarks on a new career in Boston following involvement in an international scandal.

Mitchell will play Deck's best friend, a Boston power broker with many connections and a real charm and sense of humor.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Brian Stokes Mitchell most recently starred on Broadway in SHUFFLE ALONG, OR THE MAKING OF THE MUSICAL SENSATION OF 1921 AND ALL THAT FOLLOWED. His other Broadway credits include WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, LOVE/LIFE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, KISS ME KATE, RAGTIME and KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN. His recent TV credits include Hulu's The Path and USA's Mr. Robot.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

