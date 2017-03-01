Breaking News: The Cold Never Bothered Them Anyway- Caissie Levy Will Join Patti Murin in Spring Lab of FROZEN

Well now we know! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Caissie Levy (Les Miserables, Ghost, Hair) will join Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu) in Disney's upcoming spring lab presentation of Frozen.

Murin will again play Anna (a role she created in a workshop last fall), while Caissie Levy will take on Elsa (played in the Fall 2016 workshop by Betsy Wolfe).

Disney declined to comment on the casting news.

This Broadway-bound FROZEN, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run two and a half hours.

Written by a trio of Oscar winners, FROZEN features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (In Transit, Up Here) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

FROZEN's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys & Dolls), and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, South Pacific, The King and I) is choreographer.

The design team for FROZEN includes scenic and costume design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin, An American in Paris, The Glass Menagerie) and sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal and incidental arrangements.

FROZEN is slated to join Disney hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway in spring 2018 at the St. James Theatre. Casting and Broadway dates will be announced at a future date.

FROZEN is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

