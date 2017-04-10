Betty Buckley to Be Feted for Artistic Achievement at The Actors Fund's 2017 Tonys Viewing Party

The Actors Fund will celebrate Broadway's Biggest Night at the 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party honoring Tony Award-winning actress and recording artist Betty Buckley on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (3:30-8:00pm) at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The evening will feature red carpet arrivals, cocktail hour, gala dinner, live performances, silent auction, and the West Coast's exclusive live feed of the 2017 Tony Awards broadcast from New York City. Tickets are currently on sale at www.actorsfund.org/TonyParty2017.

Betty Buckley will be honored with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement. Previous honorees have included Liza Minnelli, Carol Channing, Tommy Tune, Barbara Cook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera, Jerry Herman, Rita Moreno, Lauren Bacall, Jason Alexander, Florence Henderson and James Earl Jones.

In an award-winning career that has encompassed TV, film, stage and concert work around the globe, Betty Buckley is probably best known as one of theater's most respected and legendary leading ladies. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. Buckley received her second Tony Award nomination for her performance as Hesione in TRIUMPH OF LOVE, and an Olivier Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut creating the role of Martha Jefferson in the musical 1776, was Catherine in Bob Fosse's PIPPIN, and created the role of Edwin Drood for the New York Shakespeare Festival in THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD. Her other Broadway credits include Andrew Lloyd Webber's SONG AND DANCE and the role of Margaret White in the cult musical CARRIE. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee. Ms. Buckley most recently co-starred in the hit M. Night Shyamalan film SPLIT, for which she received a Saturn Award nomination. Her other films include her debut in Brian De Palma's screen version of Stephen King's CARRIE, Bruce Beresford's TENDER MERCIES, Roman Polanski's FRANTIC, Woody Allen's ANOTHER WOMAN, Lawrence Kasden's WYATT EARP and M. Night Shyamalan's THE HAPPENING. Television credits include EIGHT IS ENOUGH, OZ, THE LEFTOVERS, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and CHICAGO MED. A two-time Grammy Award® nominee, she has recorded 17 CDs including her most recent recording STORY SONGS released by Palmetto Records in April 2017.

The Actors Fund's Tony Awards Viewing Party is sponsored by U.S. Bank, United Airlines, SAG-AFTRA, DIRECTV and The Nederlander Organization/Pantages Theatre. The Tony Awards live broadcast is made possible with the kind permission of CBS, Tony Awards Productions, The American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and DIRECTV.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Individual tickets are $300 (limit six per person) and tables of 10 start at $3500. For sponsorship and ticket inquiries, contact Louie Anchondo, Director of Special Events at lanchondo@actorsfund.org or 323-330-2428.

