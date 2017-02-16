Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor to Reprise Roles in THE LAST FIVE YEARS in Concert in Miami

Miami New Drama (MiND) at Colony Theatre is presenting a one-night-only concert version of the beloved 2013 revival of Off Broadway show, The Last Five Years.

The evening will showcase Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown's composition of the celebrated musical. The leading Broadway stars, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor, will sing on stage as they portray Cathy and Jamie, a young couple with a passion to find love, with a pianist alongside.

The praised show will have its concert showcase on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 7 p.m.

"We feel very fortunate to be working with the talented Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor for The Last Five Years," said Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director of MiND. "We can't wait for Miami to experience this unique musical concert with Broadway stars."

Kantor and Wolfe are both celebrated young Broadway stars who will both be making their Miami debut with this critically acclaimed and highly contemporary show, which they have toured with rapturous reception all over the U.S.

Ten years ago, Wolfe made her concert debut at Carnegie Hall as a headliner with the Cincinnati Pops and since then has been seen in Broadway favorites including Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, Everyday Rapture, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Kantor made his Broadway debut as Mark Cohen in Rent and has continued his work in Off Broadway productions of Avenue Q, Falling for Eve, the revival of The Last Five Years and recently played the role of Motel Kamzoil on Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof.

The Last Five Years follows two twenty-something New Yorkers that dive into a marriage fueled by their desire to find "the one." In the musical, the couple finds navigating the waters of love and matrimony daunting in a city where professional and personal passions collide. Cathy and Jamie face their emotions on their own in a unique twist at one instant in time. While Cathy's journey is told from ending to beginning, Jamie expresses his love from beginning to end as the two share the same stage. This young couple's hope that love endures the test of time will prove only the strongest relationships survive.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Betsy Wolfe Broadway: Falsettos , Bullets Over Broadway; The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, 110 in the Shade (Roundabout). Off-Broadway: The Last Five Years (Second Stage), Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!). Regional: Up Here (La Jolla Playhouse), The Music Man (Cincinnati Pops Orchestra), Tales of the City (A.C.T.). Opera: Die Fledermaus (Metropolitan Opera). Soloist for more than 35 symphony, pop, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally, with recent solo headlining at Carnegie Hall with New York Pops and Kennedy Center with National Symphony Orchestra. Film: The Last 5 Years. Albums: The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Merrily We Roll Along, 35MM, Stage Door Canteen, Everyday Rapture, and 110 in the Shade. Education: B.F.A., Cincinnati-Conservatory of Music.

Adam Kantor most recently played the role of Motel Kamzoil in the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF directed by Bartlett Sher. Adam made his Broadway debut playing Mark in the final cast of RENT which was preserved on DVD by Sony Pictures' RENT Filmed Live on Broadway. He reunited with RENT director Michael Greif in NEXT TO NORMAL on Broadway, in which he played Henry. Adamplayed Jamie in the celebrated NYC revival of THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by its writer Jason Robert Brown, starring opposite Betsy Wolfe at Second Stage. Also off-Broadway, he played Princeton/Rod in AVENUE Q. At The Old Globe, he played Proteus in Shakespeare's TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA directed by Mark Lamos, and Jeff in the world premiere of NOBODY LOVES YOU by Itamar Moses and Gaby Alter. Adam played Eddie in the world premiere production of DINER by Sheryl Crow and Barry Levinson directed by Kathleen Marshall. On TV he was seen in The Good Wife in the role of Ezra. Adam was a co-founder of the nonprofit arts organization, Broadway In South Africa, which provided arts education to underprivileged youth in the townships of South Africa. He graduated from Northwestern University and also studied at the British-American Dramatic Academy in Oxford, England. @AdamJKantor

Colony Theatre is located in the heart of South Beach on Lincoln Road. It first opened on January 25, 1935 as a Paramount Pictures upscale movie house. Recently, the building underwent a three-year $6.5 million renovation to restore its original Art Deco grandeur and update its stage and technical equipment. Today, the theatre is a 415-seat state of the art venue proudly managed by Miami New Drama, its resident theater company. Miami New Drama's mission is to transform this untapped Miami gem into a world class cultural organization. Its impressive Art Deco design makes it one of the crown jewels of Miami Beach. The theatre hosts an exciting array of events including music, dance, comedy, and theater performances. Its new management by the resident theater company brings original and critically-acclaimed plays produced exclusively for the theatre. For more information, visit www.colonymb.org.

Miami New Drama (MiND) is a producing and presenting organization committed to theatrical excellence and stories designed for the intersections of Miami's multicultural 21st century audience. Founded in 2014, we present world-class work by American, Latin American and International Artists. By sharing work where cultures, dialogue, and communities intersect, we aim to serve audiences as diverse as the city itself.

MiND's inaugural production, The Golem of Havana, was an enormous success. More than 6,500 people attended the musical production in an extended five-week run, breaking every record for past productions at the Colony Theatre and grossing over $250,000-- more than any other theater show in Miami's recent history. It garnered national attention from the entertainment industry and received rave critical reviews. MiND proved that there is a substantial audience for thoughtful high quality live theater in Miami. Its success inspired the City of Miami Beach to invite them to transform Colony Theatre into a vibrant cultural institution. For more information, visit www.miaminewdrama.org.

