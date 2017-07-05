BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Offers NYMF Sneak Peek!

It's that time of year again. Shall we call it Musical Theatre Christmas? No less than 20 original musical theatre works will be wrapped and placed beneath audiences proverbial tree, as The New York Musical Festival gears up again. We here at Broadway Sessions got a sneak peek at some of the festivals hottest shows including The Body Politic, Generation Me, Miss Blanche Tells it All, Happily: The Musical, Cadaver Synod, Georama, The Demise, Night Tide, I Am, I Will, I Do, Camp Wanatachi: In Concert and more. Enjoy these highlights and don't forget to get out there and support new musical theatre! The future is now... and we got it first!

Broadway Sessions is currently on summer hiatus and will return on Thursday night September 7th.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street. Showtime at 11.