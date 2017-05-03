BWW TV Exclusive: A BRONX TALE Boogies Down at Broadway Sessions

Cast members from A Bronx Tale boogied on down to Broadway Sessions on a recent Thursday night. Stars Ariana DeBose, Bradley Gibson, Christiani Pitts and Kirstin Tucker gave us some insight into the kind of talent that keeps the box office burning up over on Belmont Avenue. Cast members tested their Alan Menken musical knowledge and even got our audience up and dancing Bronx Tale-style. The evening also featured performances by Broadway vet JR Bruno and vocalist Lillian Andrea de Leon. Check out highlights here.



Join us this week as we welcome cast members from Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Cinderella, Side Show, Beautiful and more celebrating BYU's Music Dance Theatre program.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

