BWW Review: Watergate's Deep Throat Sings Again In MARK FELT, SUPERSTAR

While the title MARK FELT, SUPERSTAR may receive befuddled reactions from those not fully familiar with American political scandals, you can't blame bookwriter/composer/lyricist Joshua Rosenblum for not naming his smart, breezy, informative and extremely enjoyable show "Deep Throat, the musical."

Deep Throat, aside from being the title of the first porn movie to achieve mainstream popularity, was the code name used by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein for the anonymous informant who, at secret meetings in a parking garage, fed Woodward information on the series of crimes that added up to the Watergate scandal that forced President Richard M. Nixon to resign.

For decades, the identity of Deep Throat was American history's best kept secret, but in 2005 former FBI Associate Director Mark Felt, who had denied the claim in the past, identified himself as the informant who played a major role in bringing down all the president's men. Woodward, who promised to keep it a secret until Felt passed on, confirmed.

Rosenblum's ninety minute musical, presented by The York Theatre Company as part of their New2NY series, doesn't follow a linear plot, but is more of a revue-style presentation with jazzy songs and funny scenes that hit key points about the eye-opening national crisis and its aftermath.

Looking snappy in his crisp suit and shock of white hair, the genial Neil Mayer, portraying our hero, begins the show center stage happily receiving plaudits in the opening title song as sings of his own accomplishments. ("Hey, Mr. Investigative Journalist, look over here! / Whistleblowers, firebomb-throwers, / Who do you think invented your career?")

While Felt hosts the proceedings, Michael McCoy stands by his side as "The Truth Seeker," a fellow who makes sure the hero-worshipping evening is sufficiently fact-checked. He also makes for a very jowly Richard Nixon who, of course, sings "I Am Not A Crook."

Topics covered in song include a quick review of all the personalities involved with the scandal (H.R. Haldeman, John Ehrlichman, G. Gordon Liddy et al.), a rundown on the myriad of people who have been suspected of being Deep Throat (Pat Buchanan, Al Haig and Diane Sawyer among them) and the close calls following Nixon's resignation when Felt nearly blew his cover.

Except for Mayer, the cast members all play multiple roles and often display photographs to help the audience keep track of who's who. Peter Benson plays a smarmy Bob Woodward, enjoying his celebrity, and having frequent conflicts with Felt over who was the real hero of the story. In a rather off-beat scene, Felt confronts HAl Holbrook (Will Erat) over his portrayal of Deep Throat in the film "All The Presidents Men."

Vanessa Lemonides plays all the women, and has a standout bluesy number as the informant's wife, Audrey Felt. Never knowing her husband's secret, her end of the story adds poignancy and heartbreak to the proceedings.

But for the most part, director Annette Jolles' production is crisp and playful. Having the author on stage providing piano accompaniment adds to the fun.

