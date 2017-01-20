BWW Recap: South Bend BWW Award Winners Celebrate!

Melissa Manier and Roy Bronkema in The Other Place

After much buzz and anticipation, the 2016 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards finally came to a close last week with the announcement of 8 winners in 8 different categories. The BroadwayWorld Audience Choice Awards happen across the country, with thousands participating in nominating and voting for their favorites in their own theatre communities.

In South Bend's second year participating in the awards, more categories were added and there was an increase in people sending in nominations, a positive leap of growth from the first year. After the winners were announced, social media was ablaze with congratulations and commendations for the winners, with the link to the announcement being shared over and over. I reached out to all the winners in hopes of getting a glimpse into how they were feeling about their respective wins and if they had anything they wanted to share with the South Bend BroadwayWorld community. While there were only 8 winners, the main vein of thought running through the community is that the awards were a great opportunity to celebrate the theatre arts, champion hard working artist's work, and come together as a community to pay homage to a great year of theatre!

Here are some words from the winners:

Alex E. Price took home the award, "Best Director for a Musical," for his work on West Side Story, put on by The Main Stage, Inc. Price shared: "I am so honored to have received "Best Director of a Musical" for my work in West Side Story with The Main Stage, Inc.! I would like to thank my cast, choreographers, Rachel Thomas and Jeannie Choreographer, set designer Lynee Martens, and Executive Director of The Main Stage, Inc., Jon West. Working on this show was life changing, and I'm so honored to receive this award. Congratulations to the other nominees and award winners. I'm so blessed to be working in such an amazing theatre community of South Bend!"

Johnny Bennett as Tony in West Side Story

Johnny Bennett, who won the award, "Best Actor in a Musical," for his work as Tony in West Side Story, put on by The Main Stage, Inc., shared: "More than anything I love being able to connect with those around me to make something worthwhile. Something people can be inspired by. Knowing I've done that is what matters to me."

Aaron Nichols, an active member of the South Bend theatre community, won the award for "Best Director of a Play" for the show, The Other Place. The show was put on by the South Bend Civic Theatre and took home a total of three awards in three different categories. Nichols had this to say on his win: "The Other Place was more than an exciting directing opportunity for me. The play explored the fear and confusion of memory disorders, a topic that hits close to home for me and so many. To present this powerful story to the Michiana community was an honor in itself; to lead such a revelatory cast and talented production team was an additional honor. Now, to be selected as BroadwayWorld's best director of a play is the frosting on the cake. Thanks to those who voted, to my cast and crew, and to South Bend Civic Theatre for believing in me and The Other Place."

Melissa Manier, winner of "Best Actress in a Play" in her role as Juliana in The Other Place, put on by the South Bend Civic Theatre, shared these poignant thoughts: "After many of our performances we held a 'talk back', wherein the audience is invited to stay and talk with the cast and crew about the play. We had many people stay for each of these, and it was so moving to share in their own experiences with the disease of Alzheimer's. It seems it has touched just about everyone to some degree, and everyone felt comfortable enough - or compelled enough - to share those stories. They all remain with me, but one of the most moving was a couple that listened during the entire talk back, and then offered to speak. The woman, in her early 60's, had been diagnosed with early onset, just like Juliana. Her husband was with her, and they shared that her disease had progressed enough that she had needed to stop working, and her husband was now her caretaker. The parallel to that aspect of the play was so powerful. They continued to share how they had empathized with both characters, and how the span of emotions for Juliana and Ian were remarkably spot on. The anger, the disbelief, the illusions. The woman said that they had decided to come because they both wanted to be on the outside of the situation for a time - a type of respite. They told us that the evening gave them that, and was a gift for them. The woman, who spoke in halting speech but was clearly articulate, also shared that one of the hardest parts of the disease for her right now was knowing that when people currently meet her for the first time, they are meeting a different person from the person she had always been. Even now that pulls so heavily on my heart. To be aware of what is gone, who you no longer are - wow. Story always draws me to a play - am I meant to be the one to share this story, give this character voice? Once someone trusts you with that, the journey, and then the truthful telling, are their own treasured reward. But when our truth touches others somehow, and we have the opportunity to hear firsthand those thoughts and feelings - what a gift."

Bailey Krusen as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde

Bailey Krusen was honored with the award for "Best Actress in a Musical" for her work in Legally Blonde as Elle Woods, put on by the South Bend Civic Theatre. Krusen said about winning, "Elle has always been a dream role for me and playing her was an honor. It was one of the most demanding yet rewarding roles I have ever played. That said, I could not have done it without the help of the amazing cast and crew (and support of my family). They deserve this as much as I do. So many talented people, too many to name, made the show what it was. I have to give credit to my talented co-star, Justin Williams, who truly helped me through the entire process and helped bring Elle to life. Thank you so much!"

With another wonderful year of theatre at a close, I look forward to this next year and seeing what's more to come from this beyond talented community. Next year's awards can only bring even greater things. Thank you all once again for participating in celebrating this theatre community!

Note: Some winners were not able to be reached or did not share a comment.

