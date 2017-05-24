BWW Morning Brief May 24th, 2017 - CONCERT FOR AMERICA Hits the West Coast and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, Tony nominee Ben Platt spoke with host Stephen Colbert about his hit Broadway musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN and performed the emotional number 'For Forever' from the show.. (more...)

2) Breaking: LOVE NEVER DIES Announces 2017-18 Touring Engagements

by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017

Love Never Dies will make its North American premiere in Detroit, MI at the Fisher Theater from October 17-29, with official opening night October 25, following a special preview engagement in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theater from October 3-8. Complete North American touring schedule for the 2017-18 season is below. Casting will be revealed at a later date.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Performs on 'LATE NIGHT'

by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017

The cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY performed the show's opening number, 'Welcome to the Rock' on last night's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. Check out the appearance below!. (more...)

4) Official: Trump's 2018 Budget Calls for Elimination of National Endowment for the Arts

by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017

In news which was unfortunately expected, Donald Trump's official budget for the fiscal year 2018 will call for the eventual elimination of funding for The National Endowment for the Arts.. (more...)

5) Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban & More React to Ariana Grande Concert Tragedy

by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2017

Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena in England ended in tragedy last night when an explosion killed 22 people and injured over 50 others. Today Kristin Chenoweth, James Corden and more react to the tragic news.. (more...)

- ANIMAL, starring Rebecca Hall, starts this evening at Atlantic Theater.

- Elena Shaddow and Mark Evans lead MARY POPPINS, beginning tonight at Paper Mill...

- Chita Rivera, Rachel Bloom, Wayne Brady and more take part in 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' on the West Coast!

BWW Exclusive: Watch "Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch" featuring GREAT COMET's Nicholas Belton!

#WednesdayWisdom: See what these Latinx artists think about their value in the next installment of R.Evolucion Latina's 'Faces of Broadway' series...

What we're geeking out over: The new musical ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS, arriving Off-Broadway next month!

Curtis Wiley, Ashley Spencer and Eric Sciotto with in rehearsal with the cast for ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS. Photo by Walter McBride.

What we're watching: Abigail Breslin and more in ABC's new adaptation of DIRTY DANCING, airing tonight!

Social Butterfly: See what Broadway vets had to say after the tragedy at Ariana Grande's concert earlier this week in Manchester...

????♥? - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 23, 2017

